The Montrose Red Hawks girls’ tennis team came up on the short end of the score as they visited the Wildcats of Fruita-Monument on Thursday, April 20, at their home tennis center in Fruita.
“This was the second time we hooked up with Fruita-Monument this season and the team showed some improvement with one more win and some closer matches,” said head coach Anthony Ryan.
1st Singles: Red Hawks Andie Blowers over Kat Austin 6-1, 6-1
2nd Singles: Wildcat Keira Wilhelm over Rhjyan Neary 6-0, 6-4
3rd Singles: Red Hawks Melaina Yender over Sadie Ganzer 7-6 (7-5), 7-6 (7-0)
1st Doubles: Wildcats Gechter/Rodriguez over Alyssa Oman/Samantha Go 6-1, 6-1
2nd Doubles: Wildcats Dunn/Belnap over Gaby Rosales/Hayley Eldridge 6-4. 6-4
3rd Doubles: Wildcats Olson/Barnhurst over Karinna Bogarin/Chjioaa Coronado 6-0,6-1
4th Doubles: Wildcats Gumone/Meyer over Leslie Owens/Cali Fulks 6-1, 6-1
“Andie Blowers (# 1 Singles) won fairly easily again. She was in control of most points in the win,” Ryan noted. “Rhyan Neary (# 2 Singles) lost the first set but had a lead at the start of the second set only to drop the match. She, however, is looking much more skilled, comfortable and aggressive on the court.”
The coach continued: “Melaina Yender (# 3 Singles) won a very close match with tie breaks, 7-6, 7-6. The tie breaks went to Melaina 7-5, 7-0.”
Ryan noted there was one close match in doubles.
“Gaby Rosales and Hayley Eldridge (# 2 Doubles) played with some confidence,” he said. “They hit good ground strokes, some aggressive volleys and were going back and forth with their Fruita opponents. They were close in both sets but ended up losing 6-4, 6-4.”
The girls’ tennis team will travel to Delta on Friday, April 28, for its next match. First service is set for 4 p.m.
