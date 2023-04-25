The Montrose Red Hawks girls’ tennis team came up on the short end of the score as they visited the Wildcats of Fruita-Monument on Thursday, April 20, at their home tennis center in Fruita.

“This was the second time we hooked up with Fruita-Monument this season and the team showed some improvement with one more win and some closer matches,” said head coach Anthony Ryan.



