The Montrose High School girls tennis team traveled to Grand Junction last weekend and took on two highly ranked opponents, the Durango Demons and Vail Christian.
The Red Hawks had only one week of practice under their belt and head coach Anthony Ryan was pleased that his team was able to get outdoors and participate.
“It was a cold day with some wind chill but they all played some long points and really enjoyed the competition and the day,” Ryan said.
The Red Hawks’ No. 1 singles player, Andie Blowers, won both of her close matches.
“She showed a lot of intensity in both matches after losing the first set. This is her second year as the No. 1 player, and she continues to improve her skills and tactics on the court,” Ryan said.
Ryan explained that the other girls on the team include four who are new at the varsity level. “The four new girls played some very close games but need more experience at the varsity level,” he said.
Overall, Ryan said, the opponents, especially Vail Christian are playing at a very high level. “We will be back at practice from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Rec Center working to improve all areas of our game,” he said.
Next up for the young tennis team will be the West Slope Open on Saturday, March 10.
