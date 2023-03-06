MHS girls tennis Andie Blowers v Cedaredge

Montrose High School No. 1 singles player Andie Blowers returns a shot during a match against Cedaredge's Faith Vader at MHS in 2022. (Montrose Daily Press/file photo) 

The Montrose High School girls tennis team traveled to Grand Junction last weekend and took on two highly ranked opponents, the Durango Demons and Vail Christian.

The Red Hawks had only one week of practice under their belt and head coach Anthony Ryan was pleased that his team was able to get outdoors and participate.



