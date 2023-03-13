The Montrose Red Hawks girls tennis team traveled to Grand Junction last weekend to participate in a large tennis team event. There were 16 teams from throughout the State of Colorado, many of them 5A schools.
According to Anthony Ryan, the Red Hawks varsity coach, his plan was to have some time on the courts for practice and self-evaluation but Mother Nature intervened and she served up a wet and soggy weekend.
The Red Hawk team was expecting to play four or five times during the weekend in Grand Junction but because of the rain and wet conditions the team was only able to play twice.
Number one singles player Andie Blowers played well on Friday, according to Coach Ryan, but lost a tough match.
Academics worked its way into the weekend as four of the Red Hawks doubles players missed tennis on the second day because they were doing presentations at a history event at Colorado Mesa University.
The history presentations gave two junior varsity girls an opportunity to get on the court and experience varsity competition for the first time in their young careers.
The next action for the Red Hawks girls tennis team was to be another trip to Grand Junction on Tuesday, March 14, to take on the Warriors of Grand Junction Central High School. First serve was set for 3:30 p.m.
