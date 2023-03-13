The Montrose Red Hawks girls tennis team traveled to Grand Junction last weekend to participate in a large tennis team event. There were 16 teams from throughout the State of Colorado, many of them 5A schools.

According to Anthony Ryan, the Red Hawks varsity coach, his plan was to have some time on the courts for practice and self-evaluation but Mother Nature intervened and she served up a wet and soggy weekend.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?