The Grand Junction Tigers won their invitational golf tournament Monday, Aug. 22, at the Bookcliff Country Club. The Tiger golfers posted a 221 score, four shots lower than runner-up Basalt, 225. Eagle Valley was third with a 226. The Montrose Red Hawks finished fifth with a 230 score. Thirteen teams competed in the one-day tournament.
Hunter Salani of Vail Mountain shot 72 for the medalist honors.
Two Montrose juniors, Kyden Adams and Noah Richmond, paced the Red Hawks with scores of 76. Rocco Manuel and Caleb shot 78. Jake Legg turned in an 81; Connor Bell and Liam Beshoar, 86s.
“We had a tough time today on the Bookcliff greens,” said coach Steve Skiff afterwards. “I’m really happy with the play of Kyden Adams and solid rounds by Rocco Manuel and Caleb Caskey.”
• In a junior varsity tournament on Thursday, Aug. 22 at Devil’s Thumb Golf Course in Delta, the JV team of Vail Mountain won with a scorecard of 230 strokes. Steamboat Springs was second with a 246.
The Montrose Red Hawks JV team finished in a tie for eighth place with Meeker, posting a 273 score. Eleven teams participated in the one-day competition.
Feliz Gruner of Vail Mountain was the tournament’s medalist with a two-under 70.
Caleb Freeland posted the low score for Montrose, an 85. Two shots back was Benjamin Leu, 87. The other Red Hawk JV scores were Jake Butler and Brandon Blacker, 98; Ben Hert (101), Carson Swallow (102) and Jack Flower, 106.
Thursday, the Montrose High School golf team will host a tournament at Cobble Creek
