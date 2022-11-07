montrose football eckerman 1 (copy)

Alonzo Leiba (15) and other teammates surround senior running back Torrie  Eckerman (10) to celebrate against Pueblo West at home earlier this season. The Montrose Red Hawks secured the Southwest League title in the 35-28 win. They now head to the playoffs

 (Samantha Ross/SRActionShots)

The Montrose Red Hawks regular football season is over. The Red Hawks won their league title and are now looking down the barrel of the playoffs in 4A. Head coach Brett Mertens expressed it well. “We are excited. A home game on Friday night. It can’t get better than that.”

The top 24 teams in the 4A classification entered the playoffs. The top 8 teams received first round byes. 9 through 24 played for the right to continue. After the dust settled the top 16 teams are still playing. The Colorado High School Activities Association did an outstanding job of seeding teams given the fact that all of the top sixteen teams are still playing.



