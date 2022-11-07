Alonzo Leiba (15) and other teammates surround senior running back Torrie Eckerman (10) to celebrate against Pueblo West at home earlier this season. The Montrose Red Hawks secured the Southwest League title in the 35-28 win. They now head to the playoffs
The Montrose Red Hawks regular football season is over. The Red Hawks won their league title and are now looking down the barrel of the playoffs in 4A. Head coach Brett Mertens expressed it well. “We are excited. A home game on Friday night. It can’t get better than that.”
The top 24 teams in the 4A classification entered the playoffs. The top 8 teams received first round byes. 9 through 24 played for the right to continue. After the dust settled the top 16 teams are still playing. The Colorado High School Activities Association did an outstanding job of seeding teams given the fact that all of the top sixteen teams are still playing.
The Golden Demons will invade the Montrose stadium on Friday evening to attempt to upset the order of things and to eliminate Montrose from further competition.
Mertens described what the Red Hawks will be facing. “They have a really good quarterback, probably one of the best we have seen this year. He is a dual threat kid, he runs and passes so we will need to pay close attention to him.”
Mertens also mentioned two good receivers which will tax the Red Hawks defense. “This means more of the same for us defensively just trying to slow those guys down.”
When asked about the offensive philosophy that Golden will bring to Montrose, Mertens explained, “Golden will run out of the spread. They are in four wide sets most of the time. The quarterback is in shotgun so the run pass option is always on the table. They have a couple of other running backs they hand off to but number 4, the quarterback, is the kid that really makes their offense go. Most of the big plays they get come from his arm or his legs.”
Mertens said the coaching staff is not certain of exactly what they will face on offense. The Demons have shown a couple of different defensive fronts so the Red Hawk offense will need to be ready to block whatever scheme they are facing. Mertens continued, “I think our kids do a good job of trusting their rules and understand that different teams are going to game plan differently every week. We just have to be ready to make those adjustments on the fly.” Mertens described their defense as very active, they fly around a lot so we will have to make plays in order to survive.
On offense Mertens said, “Offensively we will just have to do what we do. I think offensively we’ll be in good shape as long as we can get off the football, take care of the football and not have dumb penalties and turnovers.”
Mertens said the Red Hawks have spent a lot of time game planning and film study on what Golden does on special teams just to make certain the Red Hawks are not hurt in this area. “They do some things differently with their kickoffs. We really spent some time to make sure our kids understand what they are trying to do so that we can counteract those things and not give them anything cheap.”
When asked about the total body of work the Red Hawks have put in this season, Mertens paused and reflected. “Our season has been fun. We have a great group of kids. They work hard and they play hard and they care about each other. We have big goals still in front of us. We can’t ask for more as coaches.”
Mertens explained that the team is enjoying the ride and want to keep it going, one game at a time. He spoke of the benefit of playoff football. “Every game you win you get to practice another week and yzzou get to play another game. It doesn’t get better than that.”
The coach looked back over the last few years as the head man at Montrose High School. “Honestly,” he said. “the last three or four years our program has been real healthy in terms on the number of kids we are bringing into the program every year. It seems like obviously every year is a new year and you have to piece together how that team is going to look for you. The future of Montrose is very good and we have a good thing going here.”
