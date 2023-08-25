There’s a sense that training at a high altitude can be beneficial for long distance runners and that’s why Colorado provides such popular training grounds.
But the Montrose cross country team doesn’t want to just train at high altitude, it wanted to compete there as well.
The Red Hawks competed in their first meet of the season Aug. 18 at the Grand Mesa County Line Trails, a meet that takes place at an elevation higher than what the runners will likely see for the rest of the season.
“We like to say we start the season at 10,000 feet,” coach Brian Simpson said.
And they thrived at 10,000 feet. Senior Elijah Echols won the boys race, crossing the finish line at 19 minutes, 45.4 seconds. He was nearly 40 seconds faster than Delta’s John Dexter, the second-place finisher.
Sophomore Phin Howe took fourth at 21:21.0 and junior Jose Chavez was eighth at 22:11.7. With three top-10 finishers, Montrose also claimed the team win. They finished first out of four complete teams competing at the meet.
“It was fun as a coaching staff to see where the kids were at in a real low-pressure, low-everything kind of place,” Simpson said. “We had a great day of competition.”
There was little surprise seeing Echols and Howe finish where they did, but Simpson was over the moon out of what he saw from Chavez and even the sophomore duo of Vash Veatch and Deklan Wooden (10th and 11th, respectively).
“It’s encouraging to see those kids competing at that level and challenging themselves,” he said.
The same could be said on the girls side. The girls finished second on the team, but the results are very encouraging given that the season is still very young. Kenzie Bush did what a senior leader is supposed to do and got out at the front of the pack and established a pace for her team.
She finished second with a time of 23:39.8. Sophomores Millie Crane and Jaiden Bresett finished fourth and fifth, respectively, which is something that will need to be a regular occurrence as the team eyes a strong season.
Both teams head to Pueblo this weekend to compete at the Pueblo Central Invite at Elmwood Golf Course Aug. 26. Although the Grand Mesa Trails was a low-pressure environment, that will be far from the case as the teams will see more schools and a more competitive environment. It will be a great measuring stick for an early season meet and it will give the Red Hawks a look at their regional course.
“We go to compete,” Simpson said. “We go to race; we don’t go to run. It doesn’t matter how many schools are there and how many schools run. We all line up at the same time, they shoot the gun and we go out.”
When that gun fires, the only thing the Red Hawks will try to do is replicate the performances from the first meet of the season.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone