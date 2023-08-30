With a conflict in scheduling, the Montrose cross country teams took a pragmatic approach. They have to get through regionals in order to qualify for state.

The Red Hawks made the trip to Pueblo Aug. 26 to compete at the Pete Felleta Invite at Elmwood Golf Course, the site of their regional meet in October.



