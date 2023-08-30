With a conflict in scheduling, the Montrose cross country teams took a pragmatic approach. They have to get through regionals in order to qualify for state.
The Red Hawks made the trip to Pueblo Aug. 26 to compete at the Pete Felleta Invite at Elmwood Golf Course, the site of their regional meet in October.
The Hawks ran on Saturday, just a day after the Cheyenne Mountain Stampede was held at the Norris Penrose Event Center, the site of the state meet in late October. Meets on back-to-back days are never ideal for distance runners, so Montrose had to choose.
And the teams chose the logical path: regional site before state site.
“If Cheyenne Mountain wasn’t told that they had to move that meet, we would have been going to the state course this coming Friday,” coach Brian Simpson said. “That’s how we kick our seasons off is looking at those courses. I didn’t think at this time a back-to-back meet was beneficial.”
The results at Elmwood, however, were very beneficial.
Elijah Echols put together another strong performance and crossed the finish line in 17 minutes, 24.7 seconds. That put him in seventh place, a solid measuring point considering how young the season is. Phin How finished 27th at 19:19.2, Vash Veatch finished 29th at 19:29.6 an Deklan Wooden was right behind him with a time of 19:35.6.
The bunching of runners in that second wave was by design as Simpson has strategically placed the runners in a pack in order to improve results.
“On the boys side, my second through sixth runner have a pack and they have to close time between my first runner and second runner,” Simpson said. “My second through sixth runner, we don’t have much time there to make up.”
The girls results indicate a certain pattern will hold true through the season. Senior Kenzie Bush led the Hawks with a fourth-place finish at 20:56.0. Sophomores Jaiden Bresett and Millie Crane each cracked the top 15 of the individual standings and helped Montrose finished third out of six teams.
“On the girls side we still have some runners that are coming back from different injuries and [illness] that’s kind of going through us,” Simpson said. “On that side, things are really coming down to our fourth and fifth runners.”
The general hope is that the team will get healthier leading into this week’s Battle Mountain Husky Invitational on Sept. 1. But the early returns are looking good to Simpson and he knows that if the current progression of the team stays true that regionals will break their way and there will be some significant Red Hawks representation at state.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone