Against good football teams, small mistakes can be the difference between a joyous bus ride home or a four-hour period of self-reflection.
Montrose has some reflecting about leaving Don Breese Stadium in Monument with a 28-27 loss to Palmer Ridge to open the 2023.
It’s not just that they didn’t come away with a win, it’s that they left the front range with a loss in hand that they really had no right to possess.
“We got stopped twice in the second half,” coach Brett Mertens said. “The first one was a delay of game that set us behind the chains. We had a third and 2 and would probably pick that up and it turns into third and 7 and we had to punt. The second was a fumble. We picked up the first, but we fumbled. I’ll be honest, but they didn’t do anything to beat us.”
No delay of game, no fumble and the Red Hawks (0-1 overall) are probably staring at a different result.
If early indications are anything, this is going to be a tough football team to play. On the first drive of the game, the Hawks moved methodically down the field, erasing more than six minutes off the clock before Elijah Womack found the end zone for the first score of the game.
The arm and legs of Palmer Ridge quarterback Derek Hester got the Bears (1-0) into scoring position quickly and he scored the first of his three rushing touchdowns to put them up 7-6.
From there, the Red Hawks offense continued to gain chunks of yardage on the ground and Alonzo Trujillo scored two rushing touchdowns in the second quarter. A three-and-out for the defense, kept Palmer Ridge at bay and the Hawks led 19-7 at halftime.
The second half is where the signs of a team playing its first game showed.
The Bears marched right down the field and scored on another Hester rushing touchdown. The Red Hawks crossed midfield, but that untimely delay of game on third and 2 forced them into a passing situation. They couldn’t convert which forced the first – and only – punt of the game for Montrose.
“I think we just let loose a little bit,” quarterback Gage Wareham said. “I don’t know if it was the whole second half, but it was just enough to get them a lead.”
Hester’s third rushing touchdown of the night put the Bears up 21-19, but Montrose responded with a nine-yard touchdown run from Austin Zimmer.
The quick-working Palmer Ridge offense responded in kind as Hester found Jimmer Weir for a touchdown pass to regain the lead at 28-27.
The ensuing drive resulted in the second key mistake in a fumble on fourth and short. The Red Hawks were given new life with a missed 47-yard field goal attempt from Rhett Armstrong. Facing fourth and 2 on the final drive, a Wareham keeper up the middle was stopped, ending all hopes at a late victory.
Moral victories don’t make for fun bus rides, but all indications are the Red Hawks will be fine offensively if they stay disciplined and limit mistakes.
“I just want to give a shoutout to my offensive line,” Wareham said. “They’re in there every day doing the work that no one likes.”
The Red Hawks now look forward to a showdown with Fruita Monument next Friday. There are plenty of positives to build on from Thursday night, but the focus in practice next week will be on cutting down the mistakes that can let a winnable game slip out of hand.
“We have to eliminate mistakes,” Mertens said. “With our style of football, you can’t overcome stupid penalties and fumbles.”