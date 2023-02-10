Red Hawks outlast Panthers, 50-47

Montrose High School's Jaxon Killen, 12, drives for a shot through the Battle Mountain defense during second quarter action Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. The boys team took down the Delta Panthers Feb. 9. (William Woody/Special to the MDP)
The Montrose Red Hawks boys basketball team traveled to Delta on Thursday evening and came away with a three-point victory over the Panthers, 50 to 47.
The Panthers took their only lead of the contest when their initial shot found the bottom of the net for a 2-0 lead. The Red Hawks quickly established themselves and moved out to a 16-11 lead after the initial canto.
More of the same was in store for the Panthers as the Red Hawks added to their lead in the second quarter and went into the half leading 33-21. The third quarter was a virtual tie with the Red Hawks continuing to hold a 42-32 lead.
The Panthers came roaring back in the fourth quarter as they outscored the Red Hawks 15-8. The Panthers continued to narrow the gap as time ran down. They closed to within two points, 46-44 with under two minutes remaining.
The teams battled down the stretch and the Red Hawks converted two critical free throws to advance their total 50 points, while the Panthers hit one last two-point basket to close 50-47, the final score.
The Red Hawks balanced scoring was led by sophomore Kaleb Ferguson with 18 points. Senior Jake Legg had 10 points while senior Jacob Hawks added nine and Jaxon Killen contributed eight.
Ferguson led the team with seven rebounds, while Killen had five and Hawks contributed four to the Red Hawks’ total of 23. Seventeen of the rebounds were off of the defensive board. This was a team victory as the Red Hawks passed out 15 assists and eight steals.
The victory in Delta moved the Red Hawks overall season record to 14 wins and 6 losses. Montrose is 3-3 in league action. Delta drops to 7-11 overall and 5-4 in league play.
Things get no easier for the road-weary Red Hawks. Next up, a long trip to Alamosa to take on the Mean Moose. Alamosa has an overall record of 17-1; it is also undefeated in league action with an 8-0 mark. First tip is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
