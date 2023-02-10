Red Hawks outlast Panthers, 50-47

Montrose High School's Jaxon Killen, 12, drives for a shot through the Battle Mountain defense during second quarter action Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. The boys team took down the Delta Panthers Feb. 9. (William Woody/Special to the MDP)

 William Woody

The Montrose Red Hawks boys basketball team traveled to Delta on Thursday evening and came away with a three-point victory over the Panthers, 50 to 47.

The Panthers took their only lead of the contest when their initial shot found the bottom of the net for a 2-0 lead. The Red Hawks quickly established themselves and moved out to a 16-11 lead after the initial canto.



