The Montrose Red Hawks swim team continued to be very competitive at the Southwest Conference swim meet at the El Pomar Natatorium on the campus of Colorado Mesa University this past weekend.
The three-team meet saw the Glenwood Springs Demons take the top position with 220 points, while the Red Hawks accumulated 195 points for second place. The District 51 swim team finished in third place scoring 116 points.
The Red Hawks took charge right out of the gate as they took the 200-yard medley relay title, posting a meet record time of 1:47.16 seconds. This relay team consisted of Alex Radovich, Lucas Motley, Alec Hattler, Zeke Waxler.
The 200-yard freestyle race was captured by Motley, of the Montrose Red Hawks, as he posted a time of 1:46.67 seconds. The Red Hawks' Ryan Nichols took fifth place, Aidan Jakeman took seventh and Landon Farley placed ninth.
The 200-yard intermediate race was won by Glenwood Springs' Brian Molloy. The Red Hawks' Barnabas Algacs and Benedek Algacs placed second and third, respectively, with Hattler placing fifth.
The 50-yard freestyle went to Noah Pudlewski of District 51. The Red Hawks' Radovich turned in a time of 23.38 seconds to claim second place in the event.
The 50-yard freestyle saw Pudlewski and Radovich fight it out and this time the tables were reversed as the Radovich took the top spot, posting a time of 23.41 seconds. His teammate, Hunter Barton, finished in ninth place.
The 1-meter diving competition was a hard fought affair, with Nicholas Sizell of District 51 nipping the Red Hawks' Gabe Woodland for the title. Sizell accumulated 384 points, while Woodland amassed 377/20 points. District 51 divers also placed third, fourth and fifth in the competition.
The 100-yard butterfly was won by Connor Cooley of Glenwood Springs. The Red Hawks' Algacs and Hattler placed second and third place, respectively. Teammate Nathaniel Waxler also competed in the race and finished sixth.
The 100-yard freestyle went to Motley, of the Red Hawks, with a posted time of 47.93 seconds. Waxler, of Montrose, took fourth place with a time of 53.24 seconds.
The 500-yard freestyle went to Bill Jones of Glenwood Springs. A pair of Red Hawks, Tyler Graves and Ryan Nichols, took second and third place, respectively, in the race, while Landon Farley placed sixth.
The 200-yard freestyle relay went to Glenwood Springs, with a winning time of 1:33.35 seconds. The Montrose Red Hawks team of Benedek Algas, Barnabas Algacs, Hunter Barton and Radovich took second place with a time of 1:33.94 seconds. The second Montrose relay team took fifth place.
The 100-yard backstroke was awarded to Luke Thornton of Glenwood Springs. The Red Hawks' Radovich and Zeke Waxler placed second and third, respectively, with Nate Waxler and Tyler Graves also competing.
The 100-yard breaststroke went to Benedek Algacs of Red Hawks. He posted a winning time of 1:06.62 seconds. Also competing was Barton, who finished seventh.
The Red Hawks prevailed in the 400-yard freestyle relay race. The team of
Benedek Algacs, Zeke Waxler, Barnabas Algacs and Motley posted a winning time of 3:24.87 seconds. The Red Hawks second relay team finished in fourth position.
Qualifiers for the state meet will be announced in the very near future. Stay
