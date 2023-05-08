230509-sports-swimming

The Red Hawks swim team took a trip to the campus of Colorado Mesa University May6-7 and landed a second place finish at the Southwest Conference meet. (Contributed photo)

The Montrose Red Hawks swim team continued to be very competitive at the Southwest Conference swim meet at the El Pomar Natatorium on the campus of Colorado Mesa University this past weekend.

The three-team meet saw the Glenwood Springs Demons take the top position with 220 points, while the Red Hawks accumulated 195 points for second place. The District 51 swim team finished in third place scoring 116 points.



