The Montrose Red Hawks won their fifth football game in a row on Friday night as they overwhelmed the Falcon Falcons, 49-6. The Red Hawks, playing at home, improved their overall record to 5-2 and 1-0 in league play. The Falcons fell to 2-5 overall and 1-1 in league play.
Falcon went three and out on their first possession. Red Hawks senior Torrie Eckerman blocked the punt, recovered the football and ran it into the end zone for a 7-0 Montrose lead.
“We have some kids that make outstanding individual efforts on plays,” coach Brett Mertens said. “I believe that was Torrie Eckerman that blocked the punt and recovered it and ran it in for a touchdown all on the same play.”
After the kickoff, the Falcons fumbled the football on their next play from scrimmage, and Red Hawks senior Amaris Mora recovered the ball at the Falcon 20-yard line. The Red Hawks scored on their third play from scrimmage, Eckerman running the final yard for his second touchdown. The PAT was blocked, and the Red Hawks led 13-0 after only a minute and 37 seconds of playing time.
“It was a very nice first quarter especially after we struggled a little bit in the first quarter on defense last week,” Mertens said. “We definitely got off to a great start. Outside of a couple of penalties we really did what we wanted to do. We’ve got a lot of tough kids and we love coaching them.”
The Falcons moved the ball 30 yards during their next possession but had to punt from midfield. The Red Hawks took over at their own 22-yard line and scored in seven plays, the last being an Austin Zimmer 9-yard run for the score. The 2-point conversion was good, and the Hawks led 21-0.
Each team had an additional possession before the first quarter ended. The Falcons turned the ball over on downs, and the Red Hawks drove into Falcon territory. The drive stalled, and the Red Hawks missed a 52-yard field goal attempt that fell short on the first play of the second quarter.
The Falcons put together a drive that reached the Montrose 41-yard line. But another fumble and Red Hawks recovery placed the ball near the Montrose 20-yard line. On fourth down, Falcon quarterback Carter Thorp had his pass intercepted by senior Junior Rodriguez, and the Hawks took over at their own 7.
The Red Hawks then put together a 13-play drive that culminated in a 4-yard touchdown run by junior Blake Griffin. The PAT by sophomore Zack Motley was good for a 28-0 lead.
The Hawks received to open the second half and put together a three-play drive with Griffin scoring from the 6-yard line, his second of the night, making the score 35-0 after the PAT.
The Falcons’ next drive began at their 20-yard line and ended at the Red Hawks 21-yard line, where the Falcons turned the ball over on downs. The Red Hawks then put their passing game into action as QB Gage Wareham tossed a completion to Griffin, who broke several tackles and scored from 45 yards out to make the score 42-0.
The Falcons fumbled their next possession and the Red Hawks recovered. A four-play drive was capped by junior Landon Linville who ran 10 yards for the score.
The only bright spot for the Falcons came on the ensuing kickoff as speedster Javon Evans took the kickoff back 90 yards for the only Falcon touchdown of the night. The PAT was no good, bringing the final score to 49-6.
Mertens said that it has always been the Red Hawks goal to play their best football come November. Another goal is to win the league championship. He noted the Hawks’ 1-0 league record with three games yet to play.
He pointed to next week’s matchup against Coronado.
“That’s a big deal for us to have to travel over, spend the night and then get up and play a football game when you don’t sleep in your own bed,” he said. “All that is something we haven’t done yet, so we are excited for the chance to do that.”
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone