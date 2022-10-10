The Montrose Red Hawks won their fifth football game in a row on Friday night as they overwhelmed the Falcon Falcons, 49-6. The Red Hawks, playing at home, improved their overall record to 5-2 and 1-0 in league play. The Falcons fell to 2-5 overall and 1-1 in league play.

Falcon went three and out on their first possession. Red Hawks senior Torrie Eckerman blocked the punt, recovered the football and ran it into the end zone for a 7-0 Montrose lead.



