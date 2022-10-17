The Montrose Red Hawks wasted no time in seizing control of their football game with Coronado as Austin Zimmer took the opening kickoff and returned it 55 yards to the Coronado 30-yard line. Blake Griffin took a handoff on the first play from scrimmage and galloped 30 yards to make the score 7-0 after only 19 seconds had elapsed.
The Cougars attempted to answer the Red Hawks touchdown with a drive of their own. They drove 30 yards to the Red Hawk 46-yard line before an incomplete pass on fourth down ended the drive and turned the ball over on downs to the Red Hawks.
The Hawks drove 54 yards in 10 plays with Raul Rascon rumbling into the end zone from 6 yards out for the Hawks second touchdown. Zack Motley’s PAT kick was good, making the score 14-0.
The Cougars' next possession amounted to a three-and-out, and they punted from their own 12 giving the Red Hawks excellent field position. On the first play, quarterback Gage Wareham faked a handoff and a pitchout and kept the ball himself, running 31 yards for the Hawks third touchdown, making the score 21-0 at the end of the first quarter.
Coronado then put together a 75-yard drive in 11 plays that culminated with a 6-yard touchdown pass to Jon O’Campo for the team's only points of the game. The PAT was blocked by the Red Hawks, bringing the score to 21-6.
The Hawks' Aiden Grijalva raced 46 yards from his own 28-yard line to the Cougars' 28. Griffin took the next handoff from 28 yards out to score his second touchdown.
The Cougars then moved the football from their 19 to the Red Hawks' 36-yard line but turned the ball over on downs when a fourth-down pass fell incomplete.
The Red Hawks scored on a seven-play, 64-yard drive as Griffin notched his third TD of the game from 3 yards out. The PAT made the score 42-6 .
The Cougars had some success moving the football but were unable to finish their drive with points on the board. They moved from their own 21-yard line to the Red Hawk 31 where, they fumbled and Montrose’s Jaxon Killen recovered.
The Hawks changed the script just a bit and threw for a touchdown. Wareham tossed a 39-yard TD pass to Grijalva to increase the score to 42-6. The Cougars went three and out again, turning the ball over on downs.
With 11 seconds remaining in the half, Wareham lifted a 33-yard pass for another touchdown to Grijalva. The PAT made the score 49-6, thus instituting a running clock throughout the entire second half of play.
Things went from bad to worse for the Cougars. After receiving the second half kickoff, the Red Hawks’ Roman Sackman intercepted a Cougar pass, but the Hawks were unable to score, turning over the ball on downs. The Cougars, unable to move the football, punted to the Red Hawks.
The Hawks first play from scrimmage resulted in a 42-yard Kai Piceno touchdown. The PAT was blocked, making the score 55-6.
The fourth quarter opened with a Red Hawk kickoff that was mishandled by the Cougars and was recovered by Montrose’s Johann Farnese. The Hawks quickly turned the turnover into points as quarterback Chris Mock lugged the pigskin 3 yards for the Red Hawks' final score of the afternoon.
The Red Hawks piled up over 400 yards of total offense (unofficial). Wareham ran for one touchdown and threw two touchdown passes of 41 and 33 yards. Griffin ran for over 200 yards (unofficial) and three touchdowns.
The victory makes the Red Hawks 6-2 on the season and 2-0 in league action. The Hawks have two regular season games remaining, both league affairs. The Mesa Ridge Grizzlies will host the Red Hawks on Thursday evening, Oct. 20 in Colorado Springs. The kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.
