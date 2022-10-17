The Montrose Red Hawks wasted no time in seizing control of their football game with Coronado as Austin Zimmer took the opening kickoff and returned it 55 yards to the Coronado 30-yard line. Blake Griffin took a handoff on the first play from scrimmage and galloped 30 yards to make the score 7-0 after only 19 seconds had elapsed.

The Cougars attempted to answer the Red Hawks touchdown with a drive of their own. They drove 30 yards to the Red Hawk 46-yard line before an incomplete pass on fourth down ended the drive and turned the ball over on downs to the Red Hawks.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?