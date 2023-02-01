Red Hawks revenge: 46-33 victory over Central Warriors

Montrose High School's Bryar Moss, left, and Sarah Imus battle for a rebound during second quarter action against Durango last week at MHS. The Lady Red Hawks were on the road this week, when they took down the Central Warriors. (William Woody/Special to the MDP)
The Montrose Red Hawks girls basketball team rode four three-point baskets to a 46 -33 victory over the Grand Junction Central Warriors Tuesday evening at the home of the Warriors. The victory was payback for the Warriors’ victory over the Red Hawks back in January by the score of 46-38.
The Red Hawks improved their overall record to 11-5 and they garnered their first league victory to make their league mark 1-3. The Warriors fell to 10-7 overall and 2-2 is league action.
The Red Hawks controlled the tempo of the game from the outset taking an 11-8 lead after the initial period. The Red Hawks increased their three-point margin to six points after two quarters 24-18.
The third quarter was played evenly as the Red Hawks extended their lead to 34-26. The Hawks outscored the Warriors 12-7 in the final stanza making the final score the Red Hawks 46, the Grand Junction Central Warriors 33.
The Red Hawks displayed their defensive prowess as they played their glove tight man to man defense throughout the contest. The Red Hawks also disrupted the Warriors with their full court woman-to-woman pressure, which resulted in several turnovers.
The Red Hawks will again hit the road on Friday, Feb. 3, when they again travel to Grand Junction. This time the Red Hawks will take on the Grand Junction High School Tigers.
This has been a “down year” for the Tigers. Their overall record is 0-16 for the season and no wins and two losses for the Tigers in league action. The Red Hawks play them twice down the stretch. Other games include Battle Mountain, Fruita-Monument, Delta, Alamosa, Grand Junction and Durango.
The Friday game is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at the home of the Tigers.
