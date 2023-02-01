Red Hawks revenge: 46-33 victory over Central Warriors

Montrose High School's Bryar Moss, left, and Sarah Imus battle for a rebound during second quarter action against Durango last week at MHS. The Lady Red Hawks were on the road this week, when they took down the Central Warriors. (William Woody/Special to the MDP)

 William Woody

The Montrose Red Hawks girls basketball team rode four three-point baskets to a 46 -33 victory over the Grand Junction Central Warriors Tuesday evening at the home of the Warriors. The victory was payback for the Warriors’ victory over the Red Hawks back in January by the score of 46-38.

The Red Hawks improved their overall record to 11-5 and they garnered their first league victory to make their league mark 1-3. The Warriors fell to 10-7 overall and 2-2 is league action.



