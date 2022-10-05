The Montrose Red Hawks volleyball team gave a boost to breast cancer awareness as they defeated the Grand Junction Central Warriors 3-1 in the “pink out game” on Tuesday at the Montrose Gymnasium. The game was a fundraiser for local families touched by this devastating disease.
The Red Hawks jumped out to an early lead in the match as they defeated the Warriors 25-23 in game one of the match. The Red Hawks led for most of the second game and held a 19-15 lead before the Warriors came storming back and won game two of the match 25-22.
Head coach Shane Forrest talked about the first two games of the match. “I think that their confidence just build as the match moved on. In the first set we missed a lot of serves. Second set we missed a lot of serves. We could have been in it having not missed several crucial serves.”
The Red Hawks regrouped after the second game loss and ran out to a 5-0 lead in the third game and never looked back as they took the measure of the Warriors 25-17. The Red Hawks then duplicated the game three victory with an identical score in the fourth and final game of the match, 25-17.
Forrest said, “It was a good win, especially after that second game loss. We just showed a lot of promise and hope, a lot of determination today which is great to get that back. The offense was stout. We finally found some swings that terminated in points, so that was nice to see.”
Maggie Legg, a freshman hitter, led all of the Red Hawks with 8 kills in the match, while sophomore Brooke Williams chipped in the 4 kills and 3 service aces. This was truly a team victory as the entire Red Hawks squad contributed to the victory.
The victory over Grand Junction Central advances the Red Hawks overall record to 5-8, and 4-1 in league action. Grand Junction Central falls to 3-7 overall and 1-5 in league play. The Red Hawks JV team also won their match vs the Warriors 2-0.
When asked what is next, Forrest said, “We have Durango at Durango on Thursday. That’s a very big match for us. Fruita-Monument beat Durango so we are all sitting at one league loss, so the league title is very much up in the air.
