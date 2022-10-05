The Montrose Red Hawks volleyball team gave a boost to breast cancer awareness as they defeated the Grand Junction Central Warriors 3-1 in the “pink out game” on Tuesday at the Montrose Gymnasium. The game was a fundraiser for local families touched by this devastating disease.

The Red Hawks jumped out to an early lead in the match as they defeated the Warriors 25-23 in game one of the match. The Red Hawks led for most of the second game and held a 19-15 lead before the Warriors came storming back and won game two of the match 25-22.



