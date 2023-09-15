Montrose High School's Austin Zimmer, 3, drives for a gain in the second quarter against Erie High School Friday evening, Sept. 9, at MHS. The Red Hawks notched a big win over Palisade on Sept. 14. (William Woody/Special to the MDP)
Montrose High School's head football coach Brett Mertens, center, watches first quarter action against Fruita Monument High School Friday evening, September 1. (William Woody/Special to the MDP)
At one point during the school day, Montrose football coach Brett Mertens made a bold prediction to one of his players. He looked at Austin Zimmer and said that it felt like a day that the senior would take the opening kick back for a touchdown.
Zimmer accepted the challenge and did just that to spark a dominant game Sept. 14 for the Red Hawks, one in which they rolled to a 42-0 win over Palisade.
“I had him in class today and told him that I just think he might return the opening kickoff for a touchdown,” Mertens said. “Sure enough, he did.”
While that should have been the start of the scoring onslaught, the first genuine offensive possession ended with a Gage Wareham interception. Nothing came of it and Wareham would make up for it by scoring a touchdown later in the game. Aiden Grijalva found the end zone, Zimmer scored another touchdown on offense and Blake Griffin scored twice.
“Other than [the interception] we pretty much did whatever we wanted to do running the ball,” Mertens said. “A lot of different kids ran the ball well. It was all of them, honestly.”
The big win is setting up a trend for the Red Hawks (2-2 overall). They’ve faced two highly-ranked opponents – No. 1 and No. 2 in this week’s Colorado Preps Select Media Football Poll, to be precise – and lost both in very close games.
They followed up those losses with dominant wins over Western Slope teams in Fruita Monument and Palisade.
Next week, they’ll get another crack at a highly ranked team as they take on Class 3A No. 1 Lutheran.
“We’ll get into the film and take a look at what they like to do and see if we can slow them down,” Mertens said. “I know they have a pretty high-profile offense. It’s going to be contrasting styles. They’re spread and up-tempo and they run and pass. We do what we do. Whoever does it better will win.”
Through the Lions' first three games of the season, they averaged more than 45 points per game. If they maintain that average it would not signal success for the Red Hawks, but the team is confident heading into that contest.
Four games into the season, Mertens is pleased with what he’s seen from his team and specifically the regular improvements it is making on a weekly basis.
“Their ceiling is high,” Mertens said. “If we can keep them playing good football and keep them healthy and motivated to keep getting better, they have a high ceiling for the end of the season. Every week is a new challenge, and we’ll try to get them motivated for this week.”
Lutheran heads to Montrose next Friday with kickoff slated for 7 p.m.
