Holy Family wins close lacrosse match, tipping the Red Hawk boys
The boys’ lacrosse season exploded on the local scene as the Montrose Red Hawks hosted Holy Family High School Tigers at the Columbine Middle School field on Tuesday, March 14.
The Tigers qualified for the state playoffs last season and return an experienced squad.
Head coach Preston Weaver noted that his young charges suffered when he described as first game jitters. He said Holy Family moved the ball very well on offense and it took the Red Hawks defense some time to adjust to the speed and the quickness of the Tigers.
Nevertheless, the Red Hawks fought back and were only down by a single goal at the half. Weaver described the game as a highly competitive affair, with the Red Hawks defense stepping up in the third quarter.
The Red Hawks ran out of gas late in the fourth period. Trailing 12-11 with about three minutes left, the Tigers rallied for four goals late to notch the victory. The Tigers took home a 16-12 win.
Senior Dillon Prescott, who attends North Fork High School but plays for the Montrose Red Hawks, led all scorers with six goals. Junior Jayden Casias scored three goals for the home team, while Eli Sauer, Will Plumhoff and Andrew Spencer each tallied a single goal.
The Red Hawks jump from the flying pan into the fire on Friday, March 17, when they host the Wildcats of Fruita-Monument at the Columbine Middle School field. First faceoff is scheduled for 4 p.m.
Telluride girls lacrosse team out distances Red Hawks
The Montrose Red Hawks girls Lacrosse team was not prepared for the offensive bombardment unleashed by the Telluride Miners on Wednesday afternoon at the Columbine playing field. The Miners scored early and often and defeated the Red Hawks 12-1.
Much of the scoring damage was done by the Miners in the first half of the contest. Head coach Chris Allison spoke of Telluride’s experience and felt his charges were not ready for the speed and the pressure applied by the Miners.
The half time score was 9-1 in favor of the Miners. The lone goal scored by the Red Hawks came off of a shot by Gwyn Browning early in the second half of action.
Allison felt that the Red Hawks picked up the pace in the second half as the defense gave up only three goals. Allison felt the offense played noticeably better as possessing the ball in the second half as well.
Allison also gave credit to three juniors for good hussle and heads up play. The players, Abby English, Allie Stambaugh and Brianna Shipley, helped carry the load in the second half.
Next up for the Red Hawks girls’ Lacrosse team is a road trip on Saturday, March 18, to take on the Battle Mountain Huskies. The game starts at 11:30 a.m.
