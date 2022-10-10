The Montrose Red Hawks soccer team journeyed north to Steamboat Springs on Saturday to take on the Steamboat Springs Sailors. The home team prevailed by the score of 4-1.
This turned out to be a game of opposites as both the Sailors and the Red Hawks scored all of the goals in the first 40 minutes of the game. The second half was scoreless but not lacking in excitement.
The Sailors improved their record to 6-6 overall and in league play they advanced their record to 3-4. The Red Hawks fell to 4-8 overall and 2-4 in league action.
Next up for the Red Hawks with be a trio of home games. The team have been road warriors as four of the past five contests have been on the road. The Fruita-Monument Wildcats will invade the Montrose pitch on Tuesday, Oct. 11. First kick off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
Softball victorious
The Montrose Red Hawks softball team traveled to Grand Junction to play their last regular season scheduled game against the Grand Junction Tigers on Saturday. The Tigers prevailed by the score of 13-1.
Grand Junction scored in each of the four innings after the Red Hawks opened the scoring in the top half of the first inning with their lone run. The Tigers scored 2, 4, 3 and 4 runs while holding the Red Hawks scoreless after the first inning.
The Red Hawks have been suffering as their offense has been strangely silent down the stretch of the season.
The Tigers improved their overall record to 10-12 for the season and their league record improved to 3-5. The Red Hawks posted a 5-15 mark overall and 2-6 in league action.
