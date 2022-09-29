madison and jadyn volleyball

Madison Lucero and Jadyn Hall go up for a block earlier this season.

 (Courtesy photo/Debbie Robuck)

Soccer shuts out Central

Head Coach Cassie Snyder, in recalling the Red Hawks 6-0 shutout of the Grand Junction Central Warriors, said, “We brought our offense yesterday. We needed that. We needed to take out a little frustration and we did.” Snyder pointed out that the Red Hawks fixed some things before the match because this game was critical as are the next couple of contests.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?