The Montrose Red Hawks boys and girls cross country teams both finished in the top 20 at the CHSAA state championship meet held in Colorado Springs on Oct. 29.

The Red Hawk boys were led by senior Jonas Graff as the team finished in 14th place. Graff finished 29th and was followed by Elijah Echols (56th), Zack Morris (65th), Mekhji Mangrum (102nd), Phin Howe (140th), Gabe Woodland (141st) and Micah Simpson (143rd).



