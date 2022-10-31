The Montrose Red Hawks boys and girls cross country teams both finished in the top 20 at the CHSAA state championship meet held in Colorado Springs on Oct. 29.
The Red Hawk boys were led by senior Jonas Graff as the team finished in 14th place. Graff finished 29th and was followed by Elijah Echols (56th), Zack Morris (65th), Mekhji Mangrum (102nd), Phin Howe (140th), Gabe Woodland (141st) and Micah Simpson (143rd).
The Montrose girls team finished 19th and was led by Katie Dreitlein, who crossed the finish line in 62nd place. She was followed by Kenzie Bush (67th), Millie Crain (102nd), Jaiden Bresett (122nd), Annabelle Hawkins (143rd), Emma Maxwell (146th) and Georgia Ficco (153rd).
The boys’ team loses five seniors and returns two underclassmen. The girls’ team returns all seven underclassmen to continue their quest for a state championship.
Red Hawks volleyball splits final four matches
The Montrose volleyball team hit the road for their final four matches at Discovery Canyon in Colorado Springs on Saturday, Oct. 29 and came away with two wins and two losses.
The Red Hawks first took on the Air Academy Kadets and took the match 3-0. The game scores were 25-21, 25-14 and 25-22. The Kadets finished their season with a record of 5 wins and 18 losses.
Next up were the Longmont Trojans. The Red Hawks prevailed 3-1 with the game scores of 25-15, 18-25, 25-20 and 26-24. The Trojans finished the season with a record of 6-17.
The Fort Collins Lambkins defeated the Red Hawks 3-2. The Red Hawks started quickly, winning the first two games by the scores of 25-15 and 25-22. The Lambkins came roaring back and took the final three games of the match 25-15, 25-22 and 15-10. The Lambkins finished their season with a record of 12-11.
The Red Hawks lost their final match, 3-0, to the Doherty Spartans from Colorado Springs. The game scores were 25-18, 25-22 and 25-23. The Red Hawks finished their season with 9 wins and 14 losses.
The Red Hawks lose two seniors: Sarah Imus and Sandra Ruiz. Everybody else will return, in addition to the entire junior varsity team. This year’s edition was very young but gained valuable experience throughout the season.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone