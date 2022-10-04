Cross Country
The Montrose Cross Country teams traveled to Cañon City to participate in the Canon City Cross Country Invitational on Friday, September 29. The boys’ team finished in third place while the girls’ team placed fourth.
Cross Country
The Montrose Cross Country teams traveled to Cañon City to participate in the Canon City Cross Country Invitational on Friday, September 29. The boys’ team finished in third place while the girls’ team placed fourth.
The boys team from Garden City High School won the event as Devin Chappel of Garden City finished the 5,000-meter run in 16:32. Montrose High School senior Jonas Graff finished second with a time of 16:33.70.
Other Montrose finishers included Elijah Echols (18th), Zack Morris (20th), Mekhi Mangrum (24th), Micah Simpson (41st) and Phil Howe (57th).
Also competing and finishing the race were Gabe Woodland, Will Taylor, Alex VanAllsburg, Vash Veech, Nathan McWilliams and Tyler Surles.
Montrose junior Kenzie Bush led girls’ team to a fourth place finish as she placed sixth posting a time of 20:34.10 seconds. Other Red Hawk finishers included Katie Dreitlein (eighth), Millie Crane (19th), Jaiden Bresett (33rd), Annabelle Hawkins (64th), Emmy Maxwell (69th and Kim Blosser (127th).
Next up for the runners is the Grand Junction Central High School Invitational to be run over the Lincoln Park Golf Course on Thursday, Oct. 6.
Volleyball
The Red Hawks volleyball team took to the road once again and visited the Eagle Valley Devils on Saturday, Oct. 1. The Red Hawks were defeated as the Devils took the match three games to none.
The Red Hawks kept all three games close but were unable to climb the steep hill to victory. In the first game the Devils prevailed 25-18. The second game was a carbon copy with the same score, 25-18. The Red Hawks scored one less point in the final game of the match as the Devils prevailed 25-17.
Eagle Valley advanced their record to 11-6 overall and remained undefeated in league action, 6-0. The Red Hawks fell to 4-8 overall and remained 3-1 in league play.
Next up for the Red Hawks will be a visit from the Warriors of Grand Junction Central High School on Tuesday, Oct. 4. First serve is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.