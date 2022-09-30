The Montrose Red Hawks kicked off to the Warriors to open a game, the likes of which have not often been seen in these parts. The Warriors took over with a first and 10 at their own 20-yard line. The visitors then put together a 19 play drive that took them to the Red Hawks 1-yard line with a fourth and goal staring them in the face.

The Warriors kept possession with the help of five Red Hawk penalties to keep the drive alive for 11 minutes and 45 seconds of the 12-minute first quarter. Quarterback Devin Hickey threw to the end zone only to have Red Hawk Alonzo Trujillo intercept the pass and return it 99 yards for a Montrose touchdown.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?