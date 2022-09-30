The Montrose Red Hawks kicked off to the Warriors to open a game, the likes of which have not often been seen in these parts. The Warriors took over with a first and 10 at their own 20-yard line. The visitors then put together a 19 play drive that took them to the Red Hawks 1-yard line with a fourth and goal staring them in the face.
The Warriors kept possession with the help of five Red Hawk penalties to keep the drive alive for 11 minutes and 45 seconds of the 12-minute first quarter. Quarterback Devin Hickey threw to the end zone only to have Red Hawk Alonzo Trujillo intercept the pass and return it 99 yards for a Montrose touchdown.
The Red Hawks led 7-0 after the first period of play and never had possession of the football, never ran an offensive play and still led 7-0 after one period. This was going to be a different kind of football game.
The Warriors second possession went nowhere and the punt netted the Red Hawks a first down at their 40-yard line. After one play Torrie Eckerman took a handoff and bolted 49 yards for the Red Hawks second touchdown, making the score Red Hawks 14, Warriors 0.
The Warriors put together a 13-play drive that started at their own 27-yard line and ended at the Red Hawks 6 yard line. This drive was also aided by 4 Red Hawk penalties. The Red Hawk defense faced six Warrior attempts to score deep in the red zone to no avail as the Red Hawks took over on downs at their own 6.
The Warriors rose up and intercepted an errant pass at the Red Hawks' 12 and punched the opportunity into the end zone in three plays. The PAT failed and the Hawks led 14-6.
The Red Hawks set up shop at their own 40. On the second play from scrimmage, Blake Griffin reeled off a 52 yard scamper for a touchdown and increased the lead to 21-6.
With 34 seconds left in the first half the Red Hawks' Austin Zimmer stepped in front of a Warrior receiver and picked off Hickey’s second pass of the evening. Eckerman ran 55 yards on the second play from scrimmage to make the half time score 28-6.
Things started to look up for the Warriors as the Red Hawks fumbled at their own 45-yard line. The Warrior scored in five plays as Hickey hit Cass Walker with a 23-yard touchdown strike. The PAT was again not good leaving the score 28-12.
Zimmer fielded the kickoff and returned it 50 yards to put the Hawks in good field position. Chris Mock capped a five-play drive with a 2-yard touchdown run. The PAT was blocked making the score 34-12.
The Red Hawks attempted an onside kick, which was covered by the Warriors who quickly turned the ball over on downs. The Red Hawks ran one play and then fumbled the ball back to the Warriors who used a 50-yard pass completion to narrow the score to 34-20 as the third quarter came to a close.
The Red Hawks were penalized on the kickoff and began at their 10-yard line. They quickly moved the ball to the Warriors 27-yard line where Sandier Gaxiola Leyva successfully kicked a 44-yard field goal to advance the score to 37-20.
The Red Hawk defense again took over the ball on downs near mid field. On the second play from scrimmage, Griffin rumbled 54 yards up the middle to make the score 44-20.
The Warriors had two additional possessions but both ended in turning the football over to the Red Hawks on downs. The Hawks ended the scoring for the evening as Chris Mock ran the ball into the end zone from a yard out to make the final score 51-20.
The Red Hawks touchdown were scored by Trujillo, Eckerman, Mock (2) and Griffin (2). Leyva scored on a 44-yard field goal.
Unofficially the Red Hawks put up over 400 yards of total offense while limiting the Warriors to 269 yards. Unofficially, Griffin rushed for more than 200 yards to go with two long touchdown runs.
The 4-2 Red Hawks are set to embark on league competition. Next week the Falcon Falcons come calling on Friday evening for a 6 p.m. kickoff. The Falcons record entering the Montrose contest is one win and four losses.
The Red Hawks will then play league members Coronado, Mesa Ridge and Pueblo West, in that order, to close out the regular season.
