Like a lot of teams looking at the Class 4A state cross country results, the Montrose Red Hawks had to be proud to see multiple names listed from the school.
And like every competitive coach, Brian Simpson knows that his kids put in a tremendous amount of work to reach the top race in the state and there is still room to grow as runners and competitors.
The boys team lost its top finisher from last year as Jonas Graff graduated and will now run at the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs. He has two returning state qualifiers in Elijah Echols and Phin Howe. Echols had the better finish of the two, crossing the line in 17 minutes, 17.6 seconds to finished in 56th place.
Both runners are primed to cut down on their times and climb that leaderboard this fall.
“Elijah and Phin both, I would think they would like to be in the top 15,” Simpson said. “That’s a nice place to be when you know that you’ve qualified as an individual. That’s a nice accomplishment for a lot of kids.”
Coming into this season, Simpson sees how hungry Howe is as a sophomore and attributes that hunger to qualifying for the state meet and wanting to emerge as a top runner in the classification. Since last year’s meet ended, Howe has dived into his training headfirst to see improvements in his times this year.
“The key is getting that summer training in,” Simpson said. “Our season is 12 weeks long. It’s the foundation that you put in during the summer that makes you a competitor in October.”
He feels the same way about the girls that are returning to the team this fall. Sophomore Katie Dreitlein had the best state finish of any Montrose girl that qualified. Her 20:57.6 put her in 62nd place and there is no doubting that she is only going to get better in her remaining three years with the Red Hawks.
She also has the benefit of learning from an upperclassman in Kenzie Bush, who finished 67th at Norris Penrose last October.
“Kenzie understands that it is not easy work to get to the state meet,” Simpson said. “You have to work to get there. Our region is like all the other regions where you have to fight to be in the top four places. Kenzie being a senior, her mindset is there.”
With Dreitlein and fellow sophomore Millie Crane coming off their first appearance at state, having Bush around to remind them of that work ethic will be crucial in eliminating complacency.
After an initial meet last week at Delta High School for the Grand Mesa County Line Trails Meet, MHS's cross country team heads to Pueblo Central High School for its second outing of the season on Saturday.
