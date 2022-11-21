The Montrose Red Hawks football season came to an end at Ray Patterson field in Loveland with a 20-15 loss after the Red Hawks were unable to hang on to a razor-thin 15-14 lead late into the fourth quarter.
The Loveland Red Wolves scored the winning points with 1 minute and 11 seconds remaining on the scoreboard.
Montrose won the coin toss and elected to play defense to begin the game. The Red Wolves scored in five plays as their quarterback scored from a yard out making the score 7-0.
The Red Hawks, behind the 43-yard scamper by Blake Griffin ended up with a 4th-and-8 situation. A Gage Wareham pass into the end zone was broken up and the Red Hawks turned the ball over on downs at the 20-yard line.
The Wolves then drove 58 yards in 11 plays only to face a 4th-and-9. The Wolves then attempted a 39-yard field goal. The kick sailed to the right and was not good, turning the ball back over to the Red Hawks.
Disaster struck as Griffin rumbled 21 yards only to have the ball knocked out of his arms, and Loveland recovered. The Red Wolves then returned the favor as they fumbled, and Torrie Eckerman scooped up the ball and ran it back into Red Wolves territory.
The Red Hawks were unable to move the football and ended up having to punt. The snap bounced on the way to the kicker but was handled, and the punt rolled out of bounds at the Loveland 3-yard line.
The Wolves took over with 11:34 on the clock and proceeded to drive 97 yards in 19 plays, taking about 9 minutes off the clock. The drive culminated with a 2-yard touchdown run to make the score 14-0.
The Red Hawks took possession on their own 23 but were unable to move the ball, and were forced to punt again. The Red Wolves ran out the clock, leaving the score 14-0 at the half.
The Red Hawks took the second half kickoff and drove 76 yards in 11 plays as Eckerman scored the Red Hawks’ first points of the game from 4 yards out. The Hawks lined up to kick the point after but ran a fake, and Griffin ran in for the 2-point conversion.
The Red Wolves returned the kick-off 39 yards to the 42. The Wolves moved the football to the Montrose 27-yard line and faced a fourth down. The Wolves needed to pick up 13 yards for the first down but the Montrose defense rendered the pass incomplete and the Red Hawks took over on downs.
The Hawks then got their offense cranked up and moved the ball 73 yards with Torrie Eckerman taking a pitchout and scoring from the 11. The PAT was good, and the Red Hawks took the lead, 15-14 with just over 4 minutes left in the contest.
The Wolves returned the kick-off to midfield and began their final drive with about 4 minutes remaining in the game. The Wolves drove to the 11, and with 1:11 remaining, scored on an 11-yard touchdown run. The PAT was no good.
The Red Hawks Austin Zimmer ran the ensuing kickoff back 40 yards, but they were unable to move inside the Wolves 41-yard line as time ran out and a last ditch pass fell incomplete. Final score: Red Wolves 20, Red Hawks 15.
Loveland improved their record to 11-1 and will face Palmer Ridge, which defeated Vista Ridge 35-21. On the other side of the bracket Broomfield defeated Heritage 42-0 and the Erie Tigers ran roughshod over Ponderosa 43-25.
The semifinal games have Palmer Ridge hosting the Loveland Red Wolves and the Broomfield Eagles will host the Erie Tigers.
The Red Hawks can now look ahead to next year. They return 18 juniors and 20 sophomores, including a starting quarterback, five running backs and three wide receivers. Some rebuilding of the offensive and defensive lines is necessary but every year presents an opportunity to re-tool and re-build. The JV will also move up to varsity, so optimism reigns as the team looks forward and builds for the future.