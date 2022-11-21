The Montrose Red Hawks football season came to an end at Ray Patterson field in Loveland with a 20-15 loss after the Red Hawks were unable to hang on to a razor-thin 15-14 lead late into the fourth quarter.

The Loveland Red Wolves scored the winning points with 1 minute and 11 seconds remaining on the scoreboard.



