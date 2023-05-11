Kendyll Bernatis posted an 81 with Giada Amundson adding a 97 to pace the Montrose High School girls golf team to a second straight second-place finish Thursday at Cobble Creek.

The Red Hawks had a 279 score, finishing second to Durango’s 248. On Wednesday at the Montrose Invite at Black Canyon Golf Course, the two teams finished 1-2. Eight teams from Western Slope competed, including two from MHS.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?