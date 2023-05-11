Kendyll Bernatis posted an 81 with Giada Amundson adding a 97 to pace the Montrose High School girls golf team to a second straight second-place finish Thursday at Cobble Creek.
The Red Hawks had a 279 score, finishing second to Durango’s 248. On Wednesday at the Montrose Invite at Black Canyon Golf Course, the two teams finished 1-2. Eight teams from Western Slope competed, including two from MHS.
Montrose finished one shot ahead of Montezuma-Cortez (280) and Palisade, the fourth-place finisher with 288 score. Golfers played in cold, windy conditions Thursday, much in contrast to the spring-like weather the day before.
Makayla Beaver (101), Riley Kettell (103) and Sydney Bell (106) completed the MHS varsity scoring. On the second Red Hawks team, Selah Mason was the low golfer with a 101, followed by Abigail Hines (104), Abigail Svacha (111) and Danika Bush, 142.
The next competition for MHS will be the regional tournaments, which will be May 22 at the Bookcliff Country Club in Grand Junction. Qualifying for the regional team are Bernatis, Amundson, Riley Kettell and Sydney Bell.
