The Montrose football team no doubt took note of the road game against Erie the first time the players snapped on their chin straps this summer, but the Red Hawks probably didn’t envision being 0-2 heading into the rematch of last year’s semi-final playoff game.
Montrose lost a 29-28 barnburner last year to Erie in the team’s only defeat of the season, and while the Erie Tigers are currently ranked fourth by the Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA), Red Hawks coach Brett Mertens said his team is looking forward to Friday’s game.
After being ranked second to start the season, the Red Hawks lost at home to fourth-ranked Palmer Ridge followed by a road loss to Fruita last week, which was ranked 10th at the time.
“I think we finally have the target off our backs,” Mertens said. “Maybe now we can just relax, try to get better and play good football.
“We haven’t really played clean, good football. We’ve lost the turnover battle both weeks and we’ve made numerous mistakes.”
Mertens said the key to beating Erie (1-1) was winning the turnover battle, eliminating mistakes, such as penalties and fumbles, scoring touchdowns inside of the red zone and getting back to pounding the ball on the ground on offense.
Montrose’s success on offense starts with dominating the line of scrimmage to set-up a clock-chewing running game, which will be especially important for keeping Erie quarterback Blake Barnett on the sidelines as much as possible.
The 6-1, 210-pound Barnett is a dual threat quarterback that has several Division I football scholarships on the table during his junior year. He won the 4A 100-meter state championship in the spring and was also named first team all-state in football last season.
Similar to Palmer Ridge’s offense, Barnett throws out of the shotgun formation, mostly from four-receiver sets. In addition to quick throws out of the shotgun, he also rolls out to the right and to the left and is a threat running the ball.
“He likes to scramble, and they have a lot of designed runs for him,” Mertens said. “He throws the ball anywhere on the field so he’s a handful.
“We’re going to have to defend well, and hopefully confuse him a little bit to see if we can get him to make a mistake. If we can get a few stops on defense, we’ve got a great shot to win the game.”
On the defense side of the ball, Mertens noted the Tigers have a stout line, but they lost some linebackers and defensive backs from last year’s team due to graduation.
Mertens cited senior linemen Dmarian Lopez and Raul Rascon as phenomenal leaders who are playing at a high level for the Red Hawks. Their leadership is key as Montrose is starting a lot of new players this season, especially on defense.
He also called out the fast and aggressive play of senior outside linebacker Torrie Eckerman as a key ingredient for the team’s success.
While Lopez has been successful running the ball up the middle when he’s not playing center, the Red Hawks will benefit from speedy and elusive junior running back Blake Griffin, who could be poised for a breakout game against Erie.
Losing to Erie wouldn’t drive a stake into the Red Hawks’ playoff hopes, but a win would provide some redemption for last year’s playoff loss. Whatever the outcome, Montrose will be battle-tested before the playoffs with games against at least five teams that have been ranked by CHSAA this season.
“We just want to see forward steps every week in terms of discipline, physicality and tackling,” Mertens said. “If we do that, then by the end of the season we’re going to be in a position we want to be where we’re playing good football come playoff time.”
Last year’s football team was “the last tribe” but this year the Red Hawks want to be “the first to fly” starting with Erie.
