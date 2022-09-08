montrose football vs palmer ridge

The Montrose Red Hawks offense lines up against Palmer Ridge. The Red Hawks are now 0-2 after facing Fruita Monument and will next get a rematch of last year's playoff semi-final against Erie.

 (Cassie Knust/Montrose Daily Press)

The Montrose football team no doubt took note of the road game against Erie the first time the players snapped on their chin straps this summer, but the Red Hawks probably didn’t envision being 0-2 heading into the rematch of last year’s semi-final playoff game.

Montrose lost a 29-28 barnburner last year to Erie in the team’s only defeat of the season, and while the Erie Tigers are currently ranked fourth by the Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA), Red Hawks coach Brett Mertens said his team is looking forward to Friday’s game.



