The Montrose Red Hawks track teams — both the boys and girls squads — enjoyed a good showing Saturday at the Grand Junction Warrior Wild West Invitational. The boys team saw a first-place finish, while the girls team secured second.
The Red Hawks boys’ track squad amassed 153 points to take home first place hardware, competing against a field comprised of 16 schools.
Montrose’s girls team, meanwhile, scored 71.5 points to finish in second place behind Fruita-Monument’s 151 points. The girls’ field was comprised of 14 schools.
These first and second place finishes represent repeat performances by the both the boys and girls teams. This was the Red Hawks boys team second straight win, and the event saw the girls team bring home its second second-place finish.
The boys’ 100 meter dash was won by the Red Hawks’ Amaris Mora, with a posted time of 11.23 seconds. Teammate Aiden Grijalva finished in the Top 10 of the 100 meter competition.
The Red Hawks’ Junior Rodriquez outpaced the field in the 200 meter dash, finishing first with a time of 23.39 seconds. The Red Hawks Bohdan Walchle finished in fifth place with a time of 24.27 seconds.
Paton Edwards of Ouray High School won the 400 meter dash with a time of 50.84 seconds. The Red Hawks Zack Browning finished in third place with a time of 54.42 seconds.
The 1600 meter run was captured by Jackson Edwards of Grand Junction Central, with a time of 4:40.14 seconds. Red Hawks’ Jonas Graff finished a very close second, posting a time of 4:40.82 seconds. Zack Morris finished eighth for the Red Hawks.
The 3200 meter run went to Jace Peters of Lake County High School, with a time of 10:11.73 seconds. The Red Hawks' Elijah Echols placed fourth, with a time of 10:42.81 seconds. The Red Hawks' Mekhi Mangrum finished in the seventh position.
The 110 meter hurdles went to Cooper Siegmund of Fruita-Monument. The Red Hawks’ Jaxon Killen and Will Taylor finished in third and fourth positions, posting times of 17.23 seconds and 17.45 seconds, respectively.
The 4x100 meter relay was won by the Red Hawks relay team with a time of 44.02 seconds. (Fourth in CO Class 4A) Austin Zimmer, Aiden Grijalva, Junior Rodriguez, Amaris Mora.
The 4x200 meter relay was also captured by the Red Hawks relay team as they posted a time of 1:33.18 seconds. (Fifth in CO Class 4A) Bohden Walchle, Deklan Wooden, Junior Rodriquez, Amaris Mora.
The 4x400 meter relay was taken by the Ouray relay team with a posted time of 3:35.67 seconds. The Red Hawks relay team finished in second place with a time of 3:36.03 seconds. (First in CO Class 4A) Zack Browning, Jonas Graff, Dylan Jessop, Bohdan Walchle.
The 4x800 meter relay went to the Warriors of Grand Junction Central High School with a winning time of 8:34.34 seconds. The second place Red Hawks posted a score of 8:35.73 seconds. (Third in CO Class 4A) Bohdan Walchle, Zack Morris, Elijah Echols, Jonas Graff.
The field events continued the Red Hawks dominance. Mora placed second in the long jump with a leap of 20 feet, 6 inches. Dylan Jessup won the triple jump and Trevor Hill took first place in both the discus throw and the shot put.
The Red Hawks girls’ track squad excelled in many events. In the 200 meter dash Sarah McGarry took second place with a time of 26.79 seconds. Lucero Mireles-Rodales finished in sixth place in the 400 meter dash and sixth place in the 100 meter hurdles.
The Red Hawks took second place in the girls’ medley relay. Audrey Righter, Alacrity Combs, Sarah McGarry, Madison Lucero.
The Red Hawks relay teams continued their outstanding efforts. The Red Hawks won the 4x100 meter relay posting a winning time of 52.47 seconds. (Fourth in CO Class 4A) Righter, Alacrity Combs, Maliah Leiba, Sarah McGarry. Third place: Haven Johnson, Kendall Johnson, Talia Alford, Hope Stephens.
The Fruita-Monument Wildcats took the 4x200 meter relay with a time of 1:52.18 seconds. The Red Hawks finished in third place with a time of 2:04.76 seconds. Haven Johnson, Maryellen McCracken, Vivian McGee, Autumn Schenck.
In the 800 meter sprint relay the Red Hawks relay team finished in second place, posting a time of 1:58.35 seconds.
In the 4x800 meter relay Dakota Ridge took top honors. The Montrose Red Hawks placed second, with a time of 11:23.45 seconds. Georgia Ficco, Annabelle Hawkins, Madison Lucero, Olivia Cook.
The field events were not a Red Hawk strong suit. Sarah McGarry won the long jump with a leap of just over 17 feet, while Brooke Williams placed fourth in the long jump competition.
Williams took sixth in the discus throw, with a heave of 86 feet, 9 inches. Heather Power took 13th place in the shot put.
The track teams will take the spring break off and then return to Grand Junction April 1 to compete in the Dunn Invitational.