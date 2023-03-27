The Montrose Red Hawks track teams — both the boys and girls squads — enjoyed a good showing Saturday at the Grand Junction Warrior Wild West Invitational. The boys team saw a first-place finish, while the girls team secured second.

The Red Hawks boys’ track squad amassed 153 points to take home first place hardware, competing against a field comprised of 16 schools.



