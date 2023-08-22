At first glance, it would seem that a 5-9-1 record for the Montrose boys soccer team last year would indicate a disastrous season.
But on closer look, it was really just a poor record as a result of too many bad flips of a coin. The Red Hawks lost nearly twice as many games as they won, but were only outscored by three goals all season.
A large returning senior class is aiming to provide the experience to turn close losses into decisive wins.
“It makes all the difference,” coach Cassie Snyder said. “We were in games. There were a couple of lopsided ones, I believe Cheyenne Mountain was 5-2 and we’re not used to conceding that many goals. We don’t want to have results like that.”
Montrose lost just two games by four goals and four games by three goals. On the other side of that coin, of their five wins, all but one came by three or more goals.
Leading scorer Quincy Cooling is gone, but junior Christopher Gonzalez-Muniz and senior Thomas Chandler combined to put 14 balls in the net and will provide stability on the front line.
“They have the stats from previous years, but I think we’re going to have some other people step up as well,” Snyder said. “I honestly think there’s a lot of capability of putting stats up. Tommy Montoya is going to put some stats up and Brody Cooling is stepping into the attack more regularly. He was a defensive player more when he was younger.”
Although there are several returning players with varsity experience, Snyder can’t help but praise the developmental process of the program. The time the guys got playing junior varsity has grown her confidence that they will be ready to turn that win-loss record around this season.
One player she can certainly point to in that regard is keeper Jude Carlton. He’ll be stepping into the net for his first full season on the varsity roster, although he did log some varsity minutes last season. It’s those limited minutes and his high level of play on the JV team that has put him in a position to be effective as the last line of defense.
“He had a great year on JV last year, he only conceded two goals all season,” Snyder said. “He’s young and he has a long way to go, but he’s super capable and super athletic.”
Snyder defines success for the season as growth in performance mentality. It’s not unexpected when dealing with an older, more mature roster even if it isn’t loaded with seniors. There are just four seniors on the roster this fall but there are 10 juniors suiting up.
With the results of so many games coming down to just a goal or two, that experience could make the difference in
this team getting its record over .500. And with those 10 juniors around in 2024, the Red Hawks could fly high.
