The Montrose Red Hawks soccer team hit the road on Saturday to take on the undefeated Eagle Valley Devils. Despite the hardships of playing away from home the Red Hawks gave a great effort, only to end up on the losing end of a 2-1 contest.

The Red Hawks have been competitive in all of their matches this season, and dropping a one goal game to the undefeated Devils underscores the talent Coach Cassie Snyder has on this roster.



