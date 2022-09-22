The Montrose Red Hawks soccer team hit the road on Saturday to take on the undefeated Eagle Valley Devils. Despite the hardships of playing away from home the Red Hawks gave a great effort, only to end up on the losing end of a 2-1 contest.
The Red Hawks have been competitive in all of their matches this season, and dropping a one goal game to the undefeated Devils underscores the talent Coach Cassie Snyder has on this roster.
Snyder said, “We played well. It was probably one of our best performances so far this year. Eagle Valley is undefeated and ranked number six in the state this year. We really should have won this game.”
“Honestly, our stats were all better than theirs other than total shots. Most of their shots were not on net and ours on net. We dominated possession, won a lot of 50/50’s, won lots of attacking opportunities but we didn’t put it away.”
Snyder was proud of the team’s effort at Eagle Valley. Given the fact that Eagle Valley is undefeated at 8-0-1 and the Red Hawks gave as good as they got shows real progress for this program. The Red Hawks goal was scored by Aidan Erives.
Snyder explained, “I’m very happy the way we performed and now we are working on can we take all these pieces that we are doing well and put them together into one whole game, 80 minutes, that’s the goal.”
“We spent most of the game in their half, especially the second half of the game. It was so lopsided that I can’t believe we didn’t put more into their net and win the game.”
Snyder was not without criticism for her team. “One thing we keep doing however is that we have given up a lot of soft goals this year. Things that are just kind of weird just keep happening in front of our goal. That has got to be cleaned up against these quality teams. If we don’t clean this up, good quality teams are going to punish us for these mistakes.”
Up next on the schedule is a road trip up to Grand Junction. Snyder said, “Junction is a good team. We did not put our best foot forward when we played Junction the first time. We are better than what we showed the first time we played them. They will probably underestimate us because of that and it’s a great position to be in to be an underdog.”
