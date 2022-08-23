Montrose High School Altan Brown (19) squares off against Denver North's Abel Torres-Zavala in the first round of the 4A boys soccer tournament at Denver North High School on Oct. 28, 2021. Brown was a junior last year.
The soccer team at Montrose High School is just about set to kick off the 2022 season amid great enthusiasm as the new season presents many challenges. In talking with head coach Cassie Snyder the varsity and junior varsity are working hard every day at practice as they point to Fruita-Monument on Tuesday, Sept. 23.
Cassie Snyder hails from Cañon City where she grew up and played soccer at Canon City High School. She comes from a coaching family. Her dad was the varsity wrestling coach for 35 years. Snyder described her journey into the coaching ranks. “I went to college in Durango at Fort Lewis College. I played soccer there and I studied engineering and math. While I was playing club soccer at Fort Lewis I coached for the Durango Youth Soccer Association. I also coached extensively during high school for the club program to help with my brother’s soccer team. I fell in love with coaching.”
This will be Cassie Snyder’s seventh year as the head coach for boys and girls soccer at Montrose. She described last season as weird because of the shortened spring season due to COVID.
She explained, “It was weird because we had a short season spring and then a normal season immediately following that in the fall. There was no club season inbetween to be able to work on team chemistry. Our numbers were down. I thought we had a really tough year considering we had the youngest varsity team we have had since I have been coaching here, both on the girls and boys side. We struggled. We were about 500 and qualified for the playoffs by the skin of our teeth. We played five top 16 teams during the year, two of which are in our league so we played them twice. Battle Mountain and Denver North ended up being semi-finalists. We competed well against both of them.”
Last year the team had 41 players between the varsity and the junior varsity. This year the number is 36. The varsity team has 17 players while the junior varsity has a total of 19 players. The breakdown by class for the varsity is: six seniors, four juniors and seven sophomores. The players run a 4-3-3 formation, and the underlying philosophy is to attack and to press in order to possess the ball. Snyder believes one of the biggest strengths as a team is their creativity.
When analyzing the players and their positions on the pitch Snyder suggested that the most important position is the goalkeeper, that last line of defense.
She said, “Our goalkeeper is spectacular. We’ve had tough keepers every year I’ve been here and Tristin has great technique. He is a good leader, he talks well, he distributes well, very skilled, good hands. His agility, his reflexes are probably his best assets. It’s a high pressure position.
“Our two fullbacks are going to vary a good deal this season. One of my captains, Aaron Simpson, is pretty much a consistent center-back which is his primary position. He will also play other positions which is not typical for me. Most of my kids play all over the pitch but Aaron is a rock for us so we need him in that role.
“Christian Smith-Lucero anchors the mid-field. He’s one of our captains, a junior this year. One of the reason we play a 4-3-3 is because we have strong kids playing in the mid-field. I want to be strong in the middle and we have some really good players, Christian and Quincy who is a senior and our third captain. Quincy tends to play up top and in the mid-field and plays a really smart game.”
Snyder described the front line as subject to many changes because all 16 of the players are capable of being starters given who we are playing and what kind of offense and defense we are facing. With 4 juniors and 7 sophomores in uniform lots of movement will be happening throughout our team.
On the subject of defense Snyder said, “Everybody’s got to play defense, and everyone has to play offense. One of my goals for the guys is that every single year I want us to be one of the fittest teams in the state. I want to press to win the ball back. When we don’t have the ball we need to do all of the work that we possibly can to get it back. That means that everybody defends well and then everybody is involved in the offense.”
Strength of schedule, according to Snyder, is one of Montrose’s biggest assets this year. Last year the team played a 5A and a 4A opponent that were just average with won-loss records at about .500 which didn’t help much.
Snyder explained, “This year we are playing two 4A opponents who usually win a lot of games and the biggest part of your ranking is your opponents record. Cheyenne Mountain and Cañon City both will win a lot of games which will help us. We have Battle Mountain at home this year, we have Glenwood Springs at home. I think our league is tough. Grand Junction and Durango both were top 16 teams last year. Durango was a quarter-finalist at state. “
The first game for Montrose soccer this season will be hosting the Fruita-Monument Wildcats. Fruita played as a 5A team last season but this year is competing at the 4A level. The Wildcats come to Montrose on Tuesday, Sept. 23 with kickoff scheduled at 5 p.m.
