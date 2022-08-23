MHS vs North soccer 1

Montrose High School Altan Brown (19) squares off against Denver North's Abel Torres-Zavala in the first round of the 4A boys soccer tournament at Denver North High School on Oct. 28, 2021. Brown was a junior last year.

 (Submitted photo/Nancy Winfrey)

The soccer team at Montrose High School is just about set to kick off the 2022 season amid great enthusiasm as the new season presents many challenges. In talking with head coach Cassie Snyder the varsity and junior varsity are working hard every day at practice as they point to Fruita-Monument on Tuesday, Sept. 23.

Cassie Snyder hails from Cañon City where she grew up and played soccer at Canon City High School. She comes from a coaching family. Her dad was the varsity wrestling coach for 35 years. Snyder described her journey into the coaching ranks. “I went to college in Durango at Fort Lewis College. I played soccer there and I studied engineering and math. While I was playing club soccer at Fort Lewis I coached for the Durango Youth Soccer Association. I also coached extensively during high school for the club program to help with my brother’s soccer team. I fell in love with coaching.”



