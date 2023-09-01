Seizing early control of a game has not been a problem for the Montrose boys soccer team so far in 2023. It’s maintaining that control and walking away with a win that’s proving problematic.
At first glance, the 6-2 loss to Glenwood Springs suggests the Red Hawks were never really in the game. That couldn’t be further from the truth. In fact, it was Montrose who scored first off a shot from Thomas Chandler and put the Demons back on their heels. But they came out swinging and scored their goals in a quick period of time to keep Montrose at bay.
“It was a mental lapse on our side,” coach Cassie Snyder said. “We actually scored first, in the first seven minutes, on a set piece. Then they responded within three minutes. They had a good half.”
The second half started with a 10-minute period of even play. Luis Covarrubias then beat Glenwood keeper Jan Carlo Arreola to make it a 3-2 game.
The Demons again responded with a flurry of goals to pull away from Montrose and secure the win.
“The middle of the game, that middle 40 minutes, we played pretty well,” Snyder said. “It was the other 40 minutes, the 20 at the beginning and the 20 at the end, we just had mental lapses. We did not bring our A-game, to be honest.”
That’s an issue that’s going to have to change sooner than later. The beginning of a season always affords teams a bit of grace to find their groove, but there comes a point where mistakes have to stop being made and opportunities have to start being seized.
The good news is that Glenwood Springs and Fruita Monument, the team that dealt Montrose a 3-2 loss to open the season, tend to be above average programs which will make the Red Hawks (0-2 overall) better down the road.
“The mentality has to be what’s happening now and what’s happening next,” Snyder said. “What happened before is something that we need to acknowledge and grow from. All that matters is moving forward. There are numerous examples of teams that get off to a rough start and rise to the occasion. I told the boys that in 2021 Grand Junction made it multiple rounds in the playoffs that season, they were 11-6, but they got off to a rough start. They lost three of their first four.”
These early losses can certainly be seen as setbacks, but in both contests, the Red Hawks have shown the fight needed to stay competitive. That’s what has happened before. What’s happening next needs to involve riding the wave of that fight and using it to come away with quality wins.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone