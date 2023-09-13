230914-sports-soccer

The MHS boys soccer team — seen here during a game last season — scored its first win of the fall during a Sept. 5 game against Grand Junction Central. (Courtesy photo/Dani Gore)

After letting a few early chances slip away, the Montrose boys soccer team looks to be hitting its stride. 

After dropping a tough 4-1 game to Battle Mountain, the Red Hawks got their first win of the season on Sept. 5, beating Grand Junction Central 4-0.



