After letting a few early chances slip away, the Montrose boys soccer team looks to be hitting its stride.
After dropping a tough 4-1 game to Battle Mountain, the Red Hawks got their first win of the season on Sept. 5, beating Grand Junction Central 4-0.
It was a much-needed win to simply get the monkey off their back and allow the Red Hawks (2-4 overall, 1-1 Class 4A Southwestern League) to settle into a rhythm.
“We needed that win,” coach Cassie Snyder said. “There are games you can win and there are games you should win. That’s a game we should win. We have to take care of business against opponents that we know we should beat in order to reach our goals.”
It was a good overall team effort to get that first win of the season. Christopher Gonzalez-Muniz got Montrose on the board in the first half then in the final 40 minutes, Tommy Montoya-Ornelas, Bowden Vigil and Thomas Chandler all found the back of the net to get the decisive win.
“It felt good to break that losing streak, beat a team that we should beat and get that positive roll going,” Snyder said.
The Red Hawks journeyed to the Front Range last weekend and suffered a 3-0 loss to a tough Cheyenne Mountain team before heading to Canon City and again looking dominant in a 6-0 win.
The non-league games against the likes of Battle Mountain, Cheyenne Mountain and Canon City serve as valuable measurements as Snyder evaluates the growth of her team and understands what needs to be done for it to move forward and reach specific goals for the season.
“I always like playing some non-league games early in the season to see where we’re at, what we need to work on and see what we we’re capable of against some really quality opponents in the likes of a Battle Mountain and Cheyenne Mountain going into some tough league games,” Snyder said. “(Grand) Junction and Durango are always tough teams and our toughest competition in league historically, so it’s good to go on a trip and see where we’re at.”
The Red Haws head to Grand Junction on Thursday to face the Tigers before hosting Eagle Valley in their first home game since they opened the season against Fruita Monument on Aug. 22.
They’ll then welcome Durango to town on Sept. 21 in a game that will weigh heavily on the league standings and the overall outlook of the season.
