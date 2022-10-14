The Montrose Red Hawks and the Glenwood Springs Demons played to a 1-1 draw after 80 minutes of regular time and then two additional overtime periods. Both team had opportunities but neither the Red Hawks or the Demons were able to knock home the winner.
Each team scored their only goal in the first 40 minutes of action. The first half was fairly even territorially, but the Red Hawks had the possession advantage during the second half and the first overtime period.
Head coach Cassie Snyder showed some frustration when she said, “We had some unlucky things happen to us especially in front of the opposing goal. We really have not had a break all season. We had just a couple of point blank opportunities that just did not fall.”
Snyder explained that the Red Hawks had a really gritty performance. She continued, “Honestly Glenwood knew that their season was riding on that game just as much as our season was riding on the outcome. It was a battle, an absolute battle.”
The Red Hawks played tough. The Demons played tough. Thus the Red Hawks came away with a 1-1 draw. Snyder indicated she felt her Red Hawks were the better team, but they didn’t capitalize on multiple scoring opportunities.
What’s next for the Red Hawks? Snyder said, “All that matters now is Friday. We can’t overlook Grand Junction Central. We handled them the first time. We can’t overlook them, underestimate them, give them any kind of an advantage. We must take care of business on Thursday and then we’ll focus on Durango after we take care of the Warriors.
The first kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. at the Red Hawks pitch.
