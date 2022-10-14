The Montrose Red Hawks and the Glenwood Springs Demons played to a 1-1 draw after 80 minutes of regular time and then two additional overtime periods. Both team had opportunities but neither the Red Hawks or the Demons were able to knock home the winner.

Each team scored their only goal in the first 40 minutes of action. The first half was fairly even territorially, but the Red Hawks had the possession advantage during the second half and the first overtime period.



