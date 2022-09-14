The Montrose Red Hawks had a doubleheader scheduled with the Bruins from Cedaredge on Tuesday, Sept. 13, at the Montrose softball diamond, but rain and lightning wiped out the second game of the twin bill.
The first game began with Red Hawk pitcher Baeli Minerich striking out the first two batters she faced, then inducing a pop up to shortstop Madison Coca for the third out.
Things got out of hand quickly as the Red Hawks sent 16 batters to the plate in their half of the first inning. The Red Hawks had a single and a double from Andie Blowers, and a double from Madison Coca. The Red Hawks received eight bases on balls in the first inning as well. All of this produced 10 runs and the Red Hawks were off and running.
Minerich and Blowers combined to pitch two-hit ball for the four innings this game lasted. The duo struck out six batters, walked only one and left four runners on base.
In the bottom half of the fourth inning the Red Hawks pushed across four more runs, three of them scoring on a towering home run over the center field fence by Blowers to cap the scoring.
The second game began as the first game with the Red Hawks scoring two runs in the bottom half of the first inning. Then lightning put a halt to the proceedings. After attempting to wait out the weather, the game was called and the hope is to make it up at a later date.
The Red Hawks improved their record to five wins and six losses. Next action for the team will be on Thursday, Sept. 15, when the Red Hawks host the Grand Junction Central Warriors. First pitch for the varsity game will be at 5 p.m.
