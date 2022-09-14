Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The Montrose Red Hawks had a doubleheader scheduled with the Bruins from Cedaredge on Tuesday, Sept. 13, at the Montrose softball diamond, but rain and lightning wiped out the second game of the twin bill.

The first game began with Red Hawk pitcher Baeli Minerich striking out the first two batters she faced, then inducing a pop up to shortstop Madison Coca for the third out.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?