Montrose High School’s second baseman Cailey Sanchez, left, watches action at home plate during varsity softball action against Rifle at MHS Tuesday afternoon, August 29, 2023. (William Woody/Special to the MDP)
Montrose High School’s Baeli Minerich, 16, delivers home during varsity softball action against Rifle at MHS Tuesday afternoon, August 29, 2023. (William Woody/Special to the MDP)
William Woody
An explosion of runs in the fifth inning of the season opener got Montrose a big win on the softball field. But since then, it’s been in tight battles and have come out on the losing side four times.
The Red Hawks opened the season with a 10-0 win over Durango that turned plenty of heads, especially from the offensive standpoint. But the interesting part of the blowout is that power wasn’t as much the driving force at the plate as it was precision.
“We were just hitting up their pitchers,” coach Casey Killins said. “We weren’t hitting anything really big. We had a couple triples from our power hitters, Andie (Blowers) and Addie (LeBlanc), but other than that we were just hitting them where (the Demons) weren’t.”
Durango bounced back to take the back end of the double-header 8-7 and more or less returned the favor by scoring a lot of runs in one inning. And that’s more or less been the trend since.
The Red Hawks (1-4 overall) were swept by Rifle on Aug. 29. The Bears put up seven runs in the second inning of Game 1 and then four runs in both the third and fourth innings of Game 2. The 14-8 and 11-10 losses were a tough pill to swallow, especially considering that they were both winnable games.
“We always seem to have one inning where our field really struggles to keep it clean,” Killins said. “We end up giving away runs on errors. If we could just erase that one ugly inning each game, the majority of these games would have been on our side.”
When staring at a 1-4 record, that can be a tough pill to swallow, but it also demonstrates the margin of error and how the Red Hawks are walking that line like a tightrope. Fielding miscues are mistakes that can be fixed and once they’re patched up, this could be a dangerous team especially with the way the offense has been playing. And looking at the lineup, Killins can certainly identify players stepping and producing in a big way.
“Addie LeBlanc has been a true utility player,” Killins said. “I’ve had her at short, at second, in the outfield and she’s right up at the top in batting average. She puts the ball in play. And Cali Fulks. She’s a junior and she has really brought her bat when we’ve needed it. She got some really good hits this last game (a 9-5 loss to Palisade), we just couldn’t score her. I think she was left on base three times.”
The Red Hawks will try to clean up their field mistakes when they take on Grand Junction on Tuesday, Sept. 5, before heading to the Berthoud Spartan Invitational Tournament in Loveland.
