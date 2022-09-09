Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Baeli Minerich scattered four singles over seven innings as the Montrose Red Hawks defeated the Grand Junction Tigers 3-1 at the Red Hawks softball diamond on Tuesday afternoon.

The game turned into a pitchers’ duel from the first inning through the final out in the seventh inning as the Red Hawks won the nail biter over a very solid Grand Junction Tigers team.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?