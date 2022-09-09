Baeli Minerich scattered four singles over seven innings as the Montrose Red Hawks defeated the Grand Junction Tigers 3-1 at the Red Hawks softball diamond on Tuesday afternoon.
The game turned into a pitchers’ duel from the first inning through the final out in the seventh inning as the Red Hawks won the nail biter over a very solid Grand Junction Tigers team.
The Tigers recorded the first hit as Cooley mashed a sharp single to left field, followed by a base on balls to the next hitter. Minerich then struck out Irwin, the second baseman, to douse the rally.
The game was scoreless into the fourth inning when the Red Hawks pushed across their first run on a wild pitch.
The Tigers tied things up in the top of the fifth inning. The first two Tiger batters struck out, following by a fielding error, a single and a wild pitch. After the run scored, the Red Hawks ended the inning with a strikeout.
The Red Hawks led off their half of the fifth inning with two resounding doubles by Minerich and Andie Blowers. A ground-out moved Blowers to third base and she scored the Hawks third run on a wild pitch.
The Hawks took a 3-1 lead into the top of the seventh inning and things got tricky and dangerous quickly. After striking out the first batter, Minerich walked the Tigers leadoff hitter. Clark followed with a hard single putting runners at first and second base. Both runners moved up on a ground out to the second baseman. The next batter popped out to first baseman Meredith Cervantes. Another base on balls loaded the bases.
Two out, bases loaded, top of the seventh inning. The Tigers second baseman was at bat. Minerich worked the count to three balls and two strikes. After a couple of foul balls, Minerich induced a swinging third strike to end the ball game.
The Red Hawks improved their record to 2-1 in league play and 3-5 overall. The Tigers fell to 0-2 in league action and 2-5 overall.
The Red Hawks next travel to Berthoud on the Front Range to participate in a two-day tournament and will face some of the state’s best 4A teams. The Red Hawks next home action will be on Tuesday, Sept. 13, when the Cedaredge Bruins come to Montrose.
