MHS XC runners place third, fifth in CB
The Montrose Red Hawks cross country teams traveled to Crested Butte on Saturday, Sept. 24 to participate in the Emma Coburn’s Elk Run. The course was set over Crested Butte area roads.
The Red Hawk boys’ team placed third in the competition with 97 points. The top spot was taken by the runners from Grand Junction High School, with Heritage finishing a close second.
Jonas Graff led the Red Hawk runners across the finish line placing sixth. He was followed by Zack Morris 13th, Elijah Echols 16th, Mekhi Mangrum 19th and Phil Howe 43rd. Also participating were Micah Simpson, Will Taylor, Gabe Woodland, Vash Veech, Nathan McWilliams and Tyler Surles.
On the ladies side the Montrose Red Hawk runners place fifth in the competition with 154 points. The top spot was taken by Heritage High School with Fruita-Monument placing third.
Leading the charge for the ladies was Kenzie Bush who finished in eighth place. She was followed by Katie Dreitlein 11th, Millie Crane 29th, Emmy Maxwell 50th, and Annabelle Hawkins 63rd. The combined times gave Montrose 5th place. Fourteen schools participated in the competition.
Next up for the runners a trip to Canon City on Thursday, Sept. 29.
Red Hawks softball drops squeaker to Eagle Valley
The Montrose Red Hawk softball team traveled to Eagle Valley last Saturday and were defeated 10-9 by the home-standing Devils. The Devils improved their record to 8-7 overall and 1-1 in league play. The Hawks dropped to 5-12 overall and 2-3 in league action.
The Red Hawks started well by punching a run across in the top half of the first inning. The Devils tied it in their half of the second inning. The Hawks scored twice in the third inning and Devils responded with a four-spot of their own to lead 5-3 then added another run in the fourth.
The Red Hawks scored in their half of the next three innings and took the lead by the score of 8-6. The Devils, not to be denied, scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to lead 10 to 8. The Red Hawks were able to score one run in the top of the seventh to end the contest, losing 10-9.
Next up for the Red Hawks will be a road trip to Fruita-Monument and take on the Wildcats. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m.
Durango soccer shuts out Montrose, 5-1
The undefeated Durango Demons soccer team kept their win streak alive on Saturday afternoon as they scored four first half goals and defeated the Red Hawks 5-1.
The Demons improved their record to 10-0 overall, and 4-0 in league play. The junior and sophomore laden Red Hawks saw their record fall to 2-7 overall and 0-4 in league action.
According to head coach Cassie Snyder the Demons are an outstanding team and are ranked No. 2 in the state of Colorado. The Demons are senior dominated and are very difficult to play against. Snyder feels that Durango will go deep into the playoffs at the end of the soccer season.
Up next for the Red Hawks is a trip to Grand Junction on Tuesday, Sept. 27 to take on the Grand Junction Central Warriors. The kick-off is set for 3:30 p.m.