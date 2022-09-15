Students on a festive fall-themed float raise their hands during the Montrose High School Homecoming Parade on Wednesday. MHS football coach Brett Mertens tried to minimize distractions this week and get his team focused on the game against Palisade, at 7 p.m. Friday.
The Montrose Red Hawks will tangle with a familiar foe Friday night during the Homecoming football game when the winless Palisade Bulldogs come to town, but Montrose coach Brett Mertens said Palisade’s record was deceiving.
While Homecoming week is all about creating memories for high school students, football coaches look to minimize the distractions. Among other homecoming activities, the powderpuff football and volleyball games, both of which were won by the senior class, took place this week, along with the parade on Wednesday.
“If you lose the homecoming game, you won't remember any of that other fun stuff,” Mertens said. “We talked to the kids about Homecoming. Everybody has a job to do, and the football team's job is to win the Homecoming game.”
The Red Hawks (1-2), who rejoined the Colorado High School Activities Association rankings this week at No. 8, are following up on a 49-40 statement win on the road against Erie. Montrose’s offense Hulk-smashed Erie’s defense to the tune of about 430 yards.
“Coming off of a big emotional win against Erie, there's always the potential for a let-down,” Mertens said. “I just flat out told them that if you don't show up now and start taking care of business week after week then that win against Erie means nothing. You’ve got to start putting wins together and this is the first opportunity you get.”
Palisade lost to second-ranked 2A Delta, 31-20, last week after dropping games against Grand Junction Central (20-15) and 3A powerhouse Roosevelt (35-18) to start the season.
“Definitely never underestimate Palisade,” Mertens said. “I think they’re probably the best 0-3 team that I've ever seen. They've played a tough schedule and they could easily be 2-1.”
Palisade coach Joe Ramunno runs the triple-option, similar to Montrose’s offense, which means the Bulldogs have four players capable of rushing the ball. Senior quarterback Malakhi Espinosa leads the Bulldogs’ ground attack with an average of 111 yards per game.
Like Erie’s Blake Barnett, Espinosa is also a threat to tuck the ball and run out of the shotgun formation.
Senior wingback Phallen Salvati put 109 yards on Delta’s defense while Rhett Ward, another senior, is second in rushing yards behind Espinosa from the fullback position.
The Red Hawks will need to stick to their assignments and keys in order to throttle Palisade’s offense, as well as limit Espinosa’s scrambling. Playing against a similar offense in practice should help the Red Hawks.
“Palisade and Montrose have been playing against each other for so long we all know each other,” Mertens said. “It’s kind of like playing your brother. There's not a lot of secrets anymore as to what plays we're going to run at each other.”
Defensively, Mertens said the Bulldogs line up in a four-man front, which could pose some challenges for the Red Hawks.
“This is probably the best overall D-line that we've seen on the season, and we’ve played some good teams,” he said. “They’re big up front. If we can handle them up front then we're going to be in good shape, but they’ve got some big strong kids, so we have to block well.”
Ward leads the Bulldogs on defense from his linebacker position with an average of 9.7 tackles per game, which may reflect the success of the defensive line in front of him tying up offensive linemen.
Delta was successful passing the ball against Palisade, an area that Montrose is looking to improve on to complement its running game. If the ground game is gaining chunk yardage, look for Red Hawks junior quarterback Gage Wareham to open up the passing game against the Bulldogs.
“I thought Gage played his best game of his career last Friday,” Mertens said. “He really did a nice job with our offense by keeping us in manageable down and distance and doing the right thing with the ball consistently.
“Last week was the first time we actually had all of our running backs in the backfield. We didn't have Blake (Griffin) the first game. We didn't have Torrie (Eckerman) for the second game. I thought Blake Griffin ran like an absolute man last week. He shouldered the load for us.”
Mertens noted Delta was also able to play sideline-to-sideline against Palisade to stretch its defense.
“We need to not get too far outside of what we do well, but when we can find ways to make them cover the whole field, that's definitely going to be an advantage for us,” he said.
The Red Hawks had to limit practice on Tuesday due to lightning and then had to practice before the parade on Wednesday.
“I think we'll be ready, but you never want take anything for granted,” Mertens said.
The game kicks off Friday at 7 p.m. and can be streamed online at bit.ly/3xust7H
