montrose homecoming

Students on a festive fall-themed float raise their hands during the Montrose High School Homecoming Parade on Wednesday. MHS football coach Brett Mertens tried to minimize distractions this week and get his team focused on the game against Palisade, at 7 p.m. Friday.

 (Joseph Harold/Special to the MDP)

The Montrose Red Hawks will tangle with a familiar foe Friday night during the Homecoming football game when the winless Palisade Bulldogs come to town, but Montrose coach Brett Mertens said Palisade’s record was deceiving.

While Homecoming week is all about creating memories for high school students, football coaches look to minimize the distractions. Among other homecoming activities, the powderpuff football and volleyball games, both of which were won by the senior class, took place this week, along with the parade on Wednesday.



