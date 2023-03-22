Red Hawks girls soccer shuts down Coal Ridge, 8-0

MHS's Ellie Duncan, 10, shoots the ball pass the Coal Ridge goalkeeper for a score during first half action against Coal Ridge on March 14, at MHS. The Red Hawks most recently defeated the Delta Panthers. (William Woody/Special to the MDP)

 William Woody

The Montrose Red Hawks girls soccer team put together its most complete game of the young season and defeated the Delta Panthers 6-1 in wet, windy and cold conditions.

“Overall the girls did a great job. The girls are starting to see better teams and they are starting to step up and meet those challenges,” head coach Matt Imus said. “We possessed the ball really well, we passed and spread the field out much better than we had in the last couple of games.”



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?