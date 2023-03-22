MHS's Ellie Duncan, 10, shoots the ball pass the Coal Ridge goalkeeper for a score during first half action against Coal Ridge on March 14, at MHS. The Red Hawks most recently defeated the Delta Panthers. (William Woody/Special to the MDP)
The Montrose Red Hawks girls soccer team put together its most complete game of the young season and defeated the Delta Panthers 6-1 in wet, windy and cold conditions.
“Overall the girls did a great job. The girls are starting to see better teams and they are starting to step up and meet those challenges,” head coach Matt Imus said. “We possessed the ball really well, we passed and spread the field out much better than we had in the last couple of games.”
Imus had high praise for the goal scored by the Panthers. “The goal we gave up was an outstanding goal by the Delta team. We just didn’t have our marks. It was a learning experience for our girls that it’s going to take a full 80 minutes to achieve shutouts,” he said.
Imus ticked off the Red Hawks goal scorers.
“Mia Duncan had three goals, and another header. She now has four header goals in five games. Lucero Mireles-Rodales had a goal, as did Tatum Berry and Mayce Oberg.”
In the assist department Alicea Vigil passed out three assists. Maria Pastor and Ellie Duncan each had one assist.
Imus pointed out that the Red Hawks are playing excellent team soccer through the first five games of the season. “In five games, 12 different players have scored goals. On the assist side, 11 of our players have passed out assists.”
Imus made certain to mention that the defense has been stout all season long giving up only four goals in five games. “Junior Kenzie Bush is a leader on defense. In the game against Delta she was assigned to mark the top scorer on the Panthers team and she followed and marked her from the opening whistle to the final seconds.”
The Red Hawks will take the spring break off and then return April 4 whe the highly touted Fruita-Monument Wildcats come calling. Kick-off is scheduled for 4 p.m.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone