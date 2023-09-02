Montrose High School's Aiden Grijalva, 6, runs to the end zone for a touchdown against the Fruita Monument High School defense in the first quarter Friday evening, Sept. 1, 2023. (William Woody/Special to the MDP)
Montrose High School's Austin Zimmer, 3, runs for a huge gain through the Fruita Monument High School defense in the first quarter Friday evening, Sept. 1, 2023. (William Woody/Special to the MDP)
William Woody
William Woody
Members of the Montrose High School Red Hawk football team take the field for the home opener against Fruita Monument High School Friday evening, Sept. 1, 2023. (William Woody/Special to the MDP)
Early in the week, Montrose coach Brett Mertens knew his team was in good shape. The practices were sharp and his team was focused, determined to not leave anything to chance like last week’s loss to Palmer Ridge.
By the time Austin Zimmer returned the opening kick inside the Fruita Monument 30-yard line, his suspicions were confirmed.
The Red Hawks scored quickly and never looked back as they rolled to a 58-15 over Fruita Monument on Friday.
“Our kids were definitely motivated,” Mertens said. “They had a great week of practice and I could just tell that they were going to play well.”
One of the welcome sights for Montrose (1-1 overall) was the return of Blake Griffin to lineup. Already up two scores in the second quarter, he scored back-to-back rushing touchdowns to push the lead to 37-7 at halftime. He also scored the first touchdown for the Red Hawks in the second half.
Elijah Womack and Aiden Grijalva also scored multiple rushing touchdowns in the game. The offense operated like a well-oiled machine against a traditionally stout defense which was a great sight to see after scoring just 27 points against Palmer Ridge a week ago.
“That Palmer Ridge loss might’ve been the best thing to happen to us,” Mertens said.
Another tough test looms as the Red Hawks host Erie on Friday night. There is a lot of recent history between the two teams, including a Class 4A state semifinal clash in 2021 that Erie won. Montrose went on the road in the regular season last year and got a 49-40 win.
With Broomfield’s loss to Holy Family this week, this is a showdown that will provide some pretty high stakes in the 4A landscape.
And it’s a game that this Montrose team badly wants to win.
“I asked our guys who they thought our biggest rival is and they surprised me,” Mertens said. “I would’ve thought it was Fruita, but they said no, it’s Erie.”
With Erie comes all-state quarterback Blake Barnett, a Kansas State commit who is as dynamic as they come when looking at dual-threat quarterbacks.
“That kid can play,” Mertens said. “He’s going to make plays and he’s going to do certain things and we’re not going to stop him every time. If our defense can make some plays and get him off the field and our offense can execute and play well, that’s the formula for success.”
It’s been seen in both games already. When the offense was effective, it kept Derek Hester and the Bears offense on the sideline for long stretches of time.
Against Fruita, the offense was in sync and scoring as well.
If the Red Hawks can blend ball control with force of will against the Tigers, this team could be staring at a 2-1 record when it heads to Palisade.
