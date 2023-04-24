Red Hawks swimmers dominate the Glenwood Springs Triple Dual meet
Red Hawks coach Jill Barton saw her swimmers win seven of the twelve events and the varsity Pentathlon over the April 22-23 weekend at the Glenwood Springs High school pool.
“Lucas Motley won the Pentathlon. Our 200-freestyle and our 200-medley relays took first place, and Montrose is in the top eight in state for our relays,” Barton said.
In the 200-yard medley relay the Red Hawks relay team of senior Alex Radovich, senior Lucas Motley, sophomore Barnabas Algacs and sophomore Benedek Algacs posted the winning time of 1:49.64 seconds. The Red Hawks relay team shattered the state record by over eleven seconds. Two other Montrose relay teams placed third and fifth in the competition.
William Jones of Glenwood Springs won the 200 yard-freestyle event. Red Hawks sophomore Ryan Nichols placed third, while senior Tyler Graves finished in fifth place.
The boys 200-yard IM was swept by the Red Hawks. Motley won the event, posting a time of 2:00.34 seconds, breaking the state record by over five seconds. His teammate, Benedek Algacs, came in second posting a time of 2:16.78 seconds.
The Red Hawks’ Alex Radovich took first place in the 50-yard freestyle event, shaving time off of the 4A state record with a posted time of 23.5 seconds.
The Red Hawks placed second and third in the 100-yard butterfly. Jones of Glenwood Springs won his second race, while senior Alec Hattler took second and Barnabas Algacs placed third.
The Red Hawks captured another first place finish, this time in the 100-yard freestyle. Junior Zeke Waxler posted a time of 53.89 seconds to secure another win for the Red Hawks.
The 200-yard freestyle relay went to the Red Hawks team of Radovich, Waxler, Algacs and Motley as they posted a winning time of 1:35.42 seconds, another shattered state record. A second Montrose relay team of Alaca, Hattler, Nichols and Graves took fourth place.
The 100-yard backstroke competition turned into a triple win for the Red Hawks. Radovich won the event with a time of 1:04.83 seconds. He was followed by Zeke Waxler in second place and freshman Nathaniel Waxler taking home third place.
The 100-yard breaststroke saw four Red Hawk swimmers finish in the top nine places. Benedek Algacs placed second for the Red Hawks with a time of 1:13.88 seconds. Junior Barton Hunter placed sixth, junior Jack Flower in seventh and sophomore Gabriel Fleetwood placed ninth.
The 400-yard freestyle relay was won by the Glenwood Springs relay team. The Red Hawks team of junior Barton Hunter, junior Landon Farley, freshman Nathaniel Waxler and junior Jack Flower took third place in the competition.
The 1 Meter diving event was somewhat of a runaway. The Red Hawks Gabe Woodland won the event as he posted a winning score of 411.50 points, outdistancing his nearest competitor by almost 50 points.
The varsity pentathlon saw 22 swimmers compete in five individual events and the combined times determined the winner of the grueling event. The Red Hawks’ Lucas Motley put together a total score of 5:53.15 seconds to win the event by over 13 seconds faster than the second place finisher.
The junior varsity pentathlon went to Sam Moon of Glenwood Springs. The Red Hawks’ Gabriel Fleetwood and Hunter Barton finished fourth and fifth in the pentathlon competition.
The swimmers will host their own meet next Friday and Saturday, April 28-29, at the Montrose Recreation Center.