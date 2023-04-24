230425-sports-swimming

The Montrose Red Hawks swim team earlier this spring. (Submitted photo/Jill Barton)

Red Hawks swimmers dominate the Glenwood Springs Triple Dual meet

Red Hawks coach Jill Barton saw her swimmers win seven of the twelve events and the varsity Pentathlon over the April 22-23 weekend at the Glenwood Springs High school pool.  



