The Montrose High School Red Hawks co-ed track teams continued their push
toward the Colorado State Championships with a dominating performance April 28 in Colorado Springs' Cougar Classic Invitational.
Twenty-two boys’ teams and 24 girls’ teams participated in the weekend
event. The Red Hawks boys amassed 159 points to capture the top spot. Pine
Creek finished in second place with a total of 92 points. The Red Hawks girls
finished in third place with 71 points. Elizabeth High School won the event, scoring 117 points.
The boys’ 100-meter dash was won by the Red Hawks' Amaris Mora with a time of 10.87 seconds. His teammate, Alonzo Leiba, finished in third place, posting a time of 11.16 seconds.
The boys 200-meter dash saw the Red Hawks take the top two spots. Mora
claimed his second victory with a posted time of 22.03 seconds, while Leiba took
second place, posting a time of 22.29 seconds.
Ian Buchanan of Pine Creek took the 400-meter run. Red Hawks Zack Browning
and Zeke McGee finished fourth and ninth, respectively.
The 800-meter run saw Pine Creek take the top three spots. Elijah Echols of the
Red Hawks placed sixth with a time of 2:10.61 seconds.
The Red Hawks long distance runners claimed the top two spots in the 1600-meter run. Jonas Graff of the Red Hawks placed first with a time of 4:40.70 seconds, while Elijah Echols took second place with a time of 4:42.18 seconds.
The 110-meter hurdles was captured by Lincoln Nix of Florence High School. The
Red Hawks' Dylan Jessop and Jaxon Killen finished seventh and eighth.
The Red Hawks continued to be strong in the relay races. In the 4x100-meter relay the Montrose team of Austin Zimmer, Leiba, Junior Rodriguez and Mora posted a winning time of 43.13 seconds.
The boys’ 4x200-meter relay was also captured by the Red Hawks. The team of
Leiba, Bohdan Walchle, Rodriguez and Mora posted a time of 1:30.58 seconds,
winning by a fraction of a second over second place Elizabeth High School.
The boys’ 4x400-meter relay was also put in the win column for the Montrose Red Hawks. The team of Walchle, Morris, Echols and Graff posted a time of 3:37.83 seconds.
The boys’ 4x800-meter relay team also cashed in the winning time of 8:37.36
seconds. The Red Hawks thus won all four of the relays and are primed for the
state meet.
In the field events the Red Hawks were competitive. Jaxon Killen placed fourth in
the long jump with a leap of 19:08 feet. Jessop won the triple jump posting
a distance of 44:05.00 feet. Asher Giles of Montrose won the discus with a throw
of 145:10 feet. Andreas Distal took fourth and Trevor Hill finished eighth. Hill also finished in second place in the shot put.
The girls’ 100-meter dash was taken by Sontee Keys of Doherty High School. Red Hawks' Talia Alvod placed seveth with a time of 13.33 seconds.
Red Hawks' Sarah McGarry won the 200-meter dash posting a winning time of 26.20 seconds. Her teammate, Kendall Johnson, finished in seventh place.
The girls’ 100-meter hurdles was won by Red Hawks' Madison Lucero, who posted a winning time of 17.06 seconds. In the girls’ 300-meter hurdles, Lucero took second place with a time of 50.62 seconds.
In the relays the girls’ 4x100 Red Hawks team of McGarry, Alvord, Alacrity Combs and Audrey Righter finished in sixth place. In the 4x200-meter relay, the Red Hawks team of Combs, Marisha Lutz, Lucero and Johnson took third place with a time of 1:53.90 seconds. The 4x800-meter relay saw Montrose finish in fifth place.
In the high jump, Red Hawks' McGarry captured first place with a distance of
16:03.00 feet. Her teammate, Brooks Williams, came in seventh.
The discus throw put another win in the Red Hawks' column. Williams completed a heave of 99:09.00 feet to take the title. Her teammate, Heather
Power, finished in eighth position. Power also finished in sixth place in the shot put competition.
Next on the schedule will be the Southwest League Tournament. The state
meet will be held later in May at the Jefferson County Stadium in Lakewood, CO.