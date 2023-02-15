The Montrose Red Hawks boys’ basketball team put itself into playoff contention on a cold and snowy night with a 54-47 victory over the Grand Junction Tigers at the Red Hawks senior night festivities.
Seniors Jake Legg and Jacob Hawks and their parents were honored in pre-game ceremonies at half court. Both seniors contributed heavily to a well-earned team victory.
The Red Hawks jumped out to a comfortable lead in the first quarter 16-7. Each team managed only seven points in the second frame to make the score 23-14 to the Red Hawks advantage.
After an even third period where both teams pumped in 12 points, it set the stage for a tightly played fourth period as the Red Hawks answered every challenge from the Tigers and came away with the 54-47 victory.
The two seniors Legg and Hawks each went to the charity stripe four times as the Hawks fought off the Tigers going down the stretch. The two sank a combined 7-8 free throws to clinch the win.
Sophomore Kaleb Ferguson led all Red Hawk scorers with 16 points. Junior Jaxon Killen scored 9 points as did Legg. Hawks chipped in with eight points. In all, eightRed Hawks were represented in the scoring column.
Ferguson had a double-double in the Grand Junction game scoring 16 points and capturing 11 rebounds, including five on the offensive glass. Brekin Hutto and Killen each contributed four rebounds to the team total of 26.
The win was a total team effort as the Red Hawks dished out 11 assists in the contest and the defense came up with a half dozen steals. The Red Hawks turned the ball over 13 times which was near their season average.
The Red Hawks ended up shooting 47 percent from the field and 77 percent from the free throw line. The Red Hawks made 23 of their 30 attempts from the charity stripe.
The victory over the Tigers improved the Red Hawks season record to 15-7 overall and 4-3 in league action. The Tigers saw their season record sink to 8-14 overall and 2-5 in league play.
The last regular season game will take place on Friday, Feb. 17, on the road in Durango. The Demons will be looking to upset the Red Hawks and ruin their playoff plans. Durango is currently 6-15 overall and 1-5 in league play.
