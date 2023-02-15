The Montrose Red Hawks boys’ basketball team put itself into playoff contention on a cold and snowy night with a 54-47 victory over the Grand Junction Tigers at the Red Hawks senior night festivities.

Seniors Jake Legg and Jacob Hawks and their parents were honored in pre-game ceremonies at half court. Both seniors contributed heavily to a well-earned team victory.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?