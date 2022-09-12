Montrose High School running back Blake Griffin looks at the Indians' sideline following a carry during a 4A semifinal playoff game against Erie High School in Erie on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Griffin had three rushing touchdowns in Montrose's 29-28 loss at the time. The running back helped lead Montrose to a victory in the rematch against Erie on Friday when he ran for four touchdowns.
The Montrose Red Hawks on Friday evening returned to the scene of last year’s 4A state championship game in Erie, and defeated the Tigers by the score of 49-40 on a rainy and windy playing field.
The Red Hawks scored on their first possession when Erie turned the ball over on a fumbled punt attempt. The Hawks drove 17 yards, and junior running back Blake Griffin scored his first touchdown on a one-yard carry for a 7-0 lead.
The lead was short lived as Erie quarterback Blake Barrett ran 72 yards on the second play from scrimmage to tie things up at 7-7.
The Hawks returned the ensuing kickoff to their 28-yard line but fumbled on the first handoff. The ball was recovered by the Tigers, and, after a four-play drive covering 30 yards, they scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 5-yard run to take their only lead of the game, 14-7.
The Tigers attempted an onside kick, which the Red Hawks recovered at the 50-yard line. The Hawks drove 50 yards in 11 plays, Griffin scoring his second touchdown from the 5-yard line to tie the score at 14-14.
The teams exchanged possessions, and with 10:23 to play in the second quarter, the Red Hawks drove 83 yards in 9 plays, Griffin scoring his third rushing touchdown on a 1-yard run to advance the score to 21-14.
The Tigers came right back as Barnett threw a 34-yard strike to wideout Ed Lettis for the touchdown. The point try was no good, and the Hawks led 21-20. Both teams scored in the closing minutes of the quarter. The Hawks kicked the PAT, while the 2-point conversion attempt by the Tigers failed, making the score 28-26 at half time in favor of the Red Hawks.
The Hawks took the second-half kickoff and drove 85 yards in 16 plays with Austin Zimmer running the final 40 yards for a touchdown bringing the score to 35-26 in the Red Hawks favor.
An exchange of possessions then gave the football to the Red Hawks in Tiger territory. Quarterback Gage Wareham found a gaping hole on the right side of the offensive line and scampered 12 yards for another Red Hawks touchdown. This made the score Montrose 42, Erie 26.
The Red Hawks kicked off to the Tigers, but the kick went out of bounds giving the Tigers good field position at their 35-yard line. The Tigers scored in six plays and converted a 2-point conversion to make the score 42-34 with about 7 minutes yet to play.
The Hawks drove 74 yards in 9 plays with running back Torrie Eckerman leading the way. The senior caught a critical third-down pass from Wareham to pick up a first down, keeping the drive alive. Eckerman then took a pitch and motored 44 yards to the end zone making the score 49-34.
The Tigers had one final drive of 66 yards which resulted in an 11-yard touchdown pass with 1 minute, 20 seconds left on the clock with the score 49-40 in favor of the Red Hawks, who ran out the remaining seconds for a hard fought victory.
The Red Hawks had many bright spots in the contest. Griffin scored four touchdowns, while unofficially rushing for approximately 215 yards on 34 carries. Sandier Gaxiola Leyva successfully kicked seven extra points, despite a rainy, wet field.
There would be no running game without the “big uglies” blocking up front. Jason English, Dmarian Lopez, Kourtan Nelson, Joey Simo, Oliver Noel, and John Farnese and others opened the holes for the offense as they scored seven rushing touchdowns enroute to 49 points.
The defense was pressured the entire game as Barnett ran and passed the Tigers to 40 points in a losing effort. The two recovered onside kick attempts by the defense were keys to the victory.
Next up for the Red Hawks, the Palisade Bulldogs come calling on Friday evening, Sept. 16, with the kickoff slated for 7 p.m.
