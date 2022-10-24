The Montrose Red Hawks traveled to Erie, Colorado for a round-robin competition with host school Erie and the Holy Family Tigers from Broomfield. Holy Family walked away as the big winners defeating both the Red Hawks and the Erie Tigers.
The first match pitted Holy Family against the Red Hawks and the Tigers prevailed 3-1. The Red Hawks were competitive in the match. The Hawks lost the first game 25-21, then turned around and won the second game by reversing the score 25-21 in favor of the Hawks. The third game was tight to the end as the Red Hawks fell 2 points short, 25-23. The fourth game was not close, and the Tigers prevailed 25-13.
The Red Hawks then took the court against the Erie Tigers and fell in the match by the score of 3-0. Erie outscored the Red Hawks 25-17, 25-22 and 25-19.
The final match pitted the Holy Family Tigers against the Tigers from Erie. Holy Family prevailed 3-0 in the third and final match.
Holy Family won their two matches and upped their season mark to 15-6. Their league record of 6-0 was unchanged. Erie split two games and moved their overall record to 8-9, while their league mark of 6-5 remained unchanged. The Red Hawks dropped both matches and their overall record fell to 7-12. Their league record of 5-3 remained unchanged.
The Red Hawks have one final regular season game scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 29 when they travel to take on Discovery Canyon.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone