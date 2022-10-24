The Montrose Red Hawks traveled to Erie, Colorado for a round-robin competition with host school Erie and the Holy Family Tigers from Broomfield. Holy Family walked away as the big winners defeating both the Red Hawks and the Erie Tigers.

The first match pitted Holy Family against the Red Hawks and the Tigers prevailed 3-1. The Red Hawks were competitive in the match. The Hawks lost the first game 25-21, then turned around and won the second game by reversing the score 25-21 in favor of the Hawks. The third game was tight to the end as the Red Hawks fell 2 points short, 25-23. The fourth game was not close, and the Tigers prevailed 25-13.



