The Montrose Red Hawks entertained the Grand Junction Tigers at the fieldhouse on Tuesday evening shutting out the visitors 3-0.
The victory improved the Red Hawks overall record to 7-10 and improved the league record to 5-3. The Tigers dropped to 2-15 overall and 0-8 in league action.
The Red Hawks jumped out to a 10 point lead and were never headed as they closed out the Tigers by the score of 25-13. The second game of the match was the opposite of game one. The Tigers started out leading 5-2 before the Red Hawks pressed the accelerator to the floor and cruised to a 25-16 victory.
The third game held no surprises for the Red Hawks as they pulled steadily ahead and won the third game of the match by 11 points, 25-14. Head coach Shane Forrest used her entire roster as the team eyes the final three matches hoping to qualify for the state tournament.
On Saturday, Oct. 22, the Red Hawks travel to Erie High School and will take on Holy Family and Erie. Their final home contest will be another road trip to Discovery Canyon on Oct. 29. After the final game the pieces of the state tournament qualifying will fall into place and the future will be known.
This match was the final home game for two of the Red Hawks top players. Seniors Sandra Ruiz and Sarah Imus were honored as their parents joined the two athletes on the floor and received flowers to celebrate this occasion. The large crowd showed their appreciation with a standing ovation for the two seniors.
