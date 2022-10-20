red hawks volleyball

Brooke Williams, outside and middle hitter for the Montrose Redhawks volleyball team, jumps for a serve in recent action.

 (Gunnison Clamp/Special to the MDP)

The Montrose Red Hawks entertained the Grand Junction Tigers at the fieldhouse on Tuesday evening shutting out the visitors 3-0.

The victory improved the Red Hawks overall record to 7-10 and improved the league record to 5-3. The Tigers dropped to 2-15 overall and 0-8 in league action.



