Head Coach Neil Samples Red Hawks wrestling team opened up the home portion of their new season by hosting the Warriors of Grand Junction Central High School at the field house on Wednesday. The Warriors jumped out in front early and were never headed despite several outstanding individual efforts by the Red Hawks.
The 138-pound match set the tone for the meet as Hassin Mays of the Warriors pinned Austin Zimmer to open the scoring. Red Hawks James Schaefer won his match via decision getting Montrose on the board.
The Central Warriors won eight of the 14 matches, while the Red Hawks prevailed in six matches. The highlight of the match was the 106-pound match between Elijah Hernandez of Grand Junction Central and Aadin Gonzalez of the Red Hawks.
Neither wrestler scored in the first period. The same was true for period number two. In the third period, each wrestler scored a single point and the match went into overtime. A series of 30 second periods produced no scoring until Hernandez assumed top position and rode his opponent to the final buzzer. Hernandez was declared the winner (UTB 2-1).
Red Hawk wrestlers pin North Fork 54-30
The Montrose Red Hawks wrestling team traveled to North Fork on Thursday evening and dominated the Miners 54-30. The Red Hawks were victorious in nine of the 14 matches. All of the Montrose wins came via pins.
James Schaefer (144 pounds) pinned Peyton Armstrong. At 157 pounds Quinn Brown pinned Ace Connolly in just over 4 minutes. Aaron Simpson (165 lbs.), Daniel Alcazar (175 pounds), Corbin Wallace (190 pounds), Dmarian Lopez (285 pounds), Aadin Gonzales (106 pounds), Ricky Olmos (113 pounds) and Kamron Alegria (126 pounds) all won by pinning their opponents.
The quickest pin of the night was credited to heavyweight Dmarian Lopez who pinned Sam Ware in a minute and 46 seconds. The second-fastest pin came from the lightest weight class as 106-pound Aadin Gonzales pinned Ryker Gallob three seconds slower than the previous match.
The Montrose Red Hawks junior varsity also traveled to North Fork and were defeated by the Miners, 36-12. Landon Herald-Linville (138 pounds) and heavyweight Joseph Simo won their matches for the Red Hawks.
The Red Hawk grapplers will travel to Grand Junction on Saturday and take part in the Grand Junction Tigers Tournament. Their next home action will be Dec. 15 when the Red Hawks host the Olathe Pirates at 6 p.m.
