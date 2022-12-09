Head Coach Neil Samples Red Hawks wrestling team opened up the home portion of their new season by hosting the Warriors of Grand Junction Central High School at the field house on Wednesday. The Warriors jumped out in front early and were never headed despite several outstanding individual efforts by the Red Hawks.

The 138-pound match set the tone for the meet as Hassin Mays of the Warriors pinned Austin Zimmer to open the scoring. Red Hawks James Schaefer won his match via decision getting Montrose on the board.



