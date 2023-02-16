Red Hawks wrestlers look to make their mark at state tournament

Montrose High School senior Dmarian Lopez has two goals in mind before he takes to the mat at the CHSAA State Wrestling Championships in Denver this week. The first is to defend the heavyweight title he won last year while the second is to put the rest of the state on notice that Montrose wrestling is a premier program
“I’m excited to see us place up there and show these kids where we are because I feel like all these teams look down on us right now,” Lopez said.
The Red Hawks are taking nine wrestlers “over the hill” to compete in the Class 4A state championships at Ball Arena, which coach Neil Samples said was the most qualifiers in his 10-year tenure. Samples said last week’s regional championship was also a first.
Montrose placed eighth-overall in 2020 after eight wrestlers qualified for state, but this year’s team looks deeper across the board. To build the right mindset for state, Samples said the T-shirts the wrestlers will wear this week are emblazoned with “Anybody can get it.”
“It's not like things are written in stone yet, so show up and wrestle your matches,” he said. “Wrestle for six minutes and you never know what's going to happen.”
In addition to Lopez, 126-pounder Kameron Alegria is a returning state qualifier. The senior sports a 20-2 record heading into state after finishing second in last week’s regional and missing a few weeks due to an injury. The 126-pound bracket is chock full of quality wrestlers and could be a dog fight.
“He needs to stay out of his own head and just know that he's a heck of a wrestler,” Samples said of Alegria. “I really think he is a state champion quality wrestler.”
Despite being 41-0 on the season, with only two matches that went the distance, Lopez is the second seed behind Mesa Ridge’s Matthew Moore (36-2). Lopez defeated Moore, the returning state champion, in the finals last year in a thrilling 9-7 overtime win.
Both wrestlers have extensive experience wrestling on the national level, although Moore has primarily competed in Greco Roman tournaments. Lopez, who was all-state in football, was named an All-American last year after competing in the Virginia Beach National Duals.
“I'm just doing what I need to do and not worrying about what he's doing,” Lopez said of Moore. I'm going to go out there and wrestle my match, not his match. I'm healthy. Everything's all good right now.”
Freshman Aadin Gonzales (29-6) will be among the top-seeds in his 106-pound bracket.
“Based on the brackets, he’s set up pretty good after getting a regional title,” Samples said.
Junior Quinn Brown (38-8) placed second at the regional after losing to top-seed Javani Majoor (38-1) 6-0 in the 152-pound regional final.
“Quinn is wrestling tough,” Samples said. “He just needs to open it up a little more at state.”
Junior Daniel Alcazar (30-9), who took third at last week’s regional at 150 pounds, is also capable of putting some points on the scoreboard for the Red Hawks.
The coach said senior brothers Aaron Simpson (33-14) and Micah Simpson (24-9) at 165 and 175 pounds, respectively, are the grinders on the team.
“They're not going out technique somebody a whole lot, but they're going to keep coming at you,” he said.
Junior James Schaefer (30-13) took second-place at the regional tournament as did senior Raul Rascon (16-6.) Rascon, who was also all-state in football, has been banged up all season and didn’t compete in wrestling the previous two years.
“Those are important years to be in the sport, and he missed them,” according to Samples. “But he’s taking advantage of what he's got and doing the best that he can do. Who knows where he’ll end up.”
A top-five finish could be within reach for the Red Hawks, but Samples noted the team needs to have several wrestlers scoring on the championship side of the brackets and the rest coming through the consolation, or backside, brackets after losing on the championship side.
Wrestlers who find themselves on the backside of their brackets need to mentally recalibrate from the goal of winning a state title to grinding their way onto the podium.
The bright lights of Ball Arena and the pressure to perform well at state has led to multiple, shocking upsets over the years, but Lopez isn’t worried.
“I just talk to them [teammates] about not letting the moment get to them,” he said. “Think of it as just another match every time you step out there.”
The boys and girls state championship tournaments will take place at Ball Arena in Denver from Thursday through Saturday evening.
