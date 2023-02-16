Red Hawks wrestlers look to make their mark at state tournament

Front row, from left, MHS wrestlers Daniel Alcazar, Dmarian Lopez, Kameron Alegria, Aaron Simpson. Back row: Aadin Gonzales, Raul Rascon, James Schaefer, Micah Simpson, Quinn Brown. (Courtesy photo/Neil Samples)

Montrose High School senior Dmarian Lopez has two goals in mind before he takes to the mat at the CHSAA State Wrestling Championships in Denver this week. The first is to defend the heavyweight title he won last year while the second is to put the rest of the state on notice that Montrose wrestling is a premier program

“I’m excited to see us place up there and show these kids where we are because I feel like all these teams look down on us right now,” Lopez said.



