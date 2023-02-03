The Montrose Red Hawks wrestling team traveled to Grand Junction Central High School to participate in the Southwest League/West Slope League championships on Thursday, Feb. 2. A dozen schools sent wrestlers to the meet, in which the Red Hawks finished sixth, scoring 104 points.

The overall winner was the Fruita-Monument Wildcats team, which amassed 278.5 points, far outdistancing second-place Durango and third-place Grand Junction Central with 122.5 points and 115.5 points respectively.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?