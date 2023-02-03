The Montrose Red Hawks wrestling team traveled to Grand Junction Central High School to participate in the Southwest League/West Slope League championships on Thursday, Feb. 2. A dozen schools sent wrestlers to the meet, in which the Red Hawks finished sixth, scoring 104 points.
The overall winner was the Fruita-Monument Wildcats team, which amassed 278.5 points, far outdistancing second-place Durango and third-place Grand Junction Central with 122.5 points and 115.5 points respectively.
The Montrose Red Hawks wrestlers finished as follows:
113 pounds: Ricky Olmos (15-19) placed fifth, scoring 10 points
120 pounds: Donovan Bolten (8-14) placed seventh, and scored six points
126 pounds: Hunter Hess (4-11) placed eighth, and scored one point
132 pounds: Leo Matesevac (7-9) placed sixth, and scored seven points
The Red Hawks will travel to Durango for the Colorado High School Activities Association Region3-4A qualifying tournament which will be held on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 10 and 11.
Wrestling on three mats will begin at 4 p.m. on Friday. Wrestling continues on Saturday beginning at 9 a.m. with championship matches beginning around 5 p.m.
The top four places in each weight class will qualify for the state wrestling tournament which will be held at Ball Arena in Denver on Feb. 18 - 20. Championship matches will be held on Saturday evening.
Montrose Red Hawk Dmarian Lopez won his first state championship last year as a junior. Lopez is aiming for his second state title this year as his season record currently stands at 38-0 heading into the Regionals next weekend.
