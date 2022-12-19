The Montrose Red Hawks wrestling team journeyed to Grand Junction for the 2 day Grand Junction Central Warrior Classic last Friday and Saturday. A total of eighteen schools from Colorado and Utah participated in the event.
Uintah, Utah won the event going away. Their wrestlers amassed 263.5 points while host Grand Junction Central placed second with 169 points and Fruita-Monument and Meeker tied for third place, each earning 163 points.
The Montrose Red Hawks and the Brush Beatdiggers tied for fifth place, each amassing 136 points. Other area schools included Cedaredge, Delta and Palisade.
106 lbs. Aadin Gonzales (15-4) placed 5th and scored 16 team points for the Red Hawks. 113 lbs. Ricky Olmos (9-7) scored 7 team points. 120 lbs. Donovan Bolten (4-6) scored 2 team points.
126 lbs. Kamron Alegria (16-1) placed 3rd and scored 18 team points. 138 lbs. Austin Zimmer (8-10) scored 4 team points. 144 lbs. James Schaefer (13-6) placed 6th and scored 18 team points.
157 lbs. Quinn Brown (16-2) placed 4th and scored 20 team points. 165 lbs. Aaron Simpson (12-6) scored 10 team points. 175 lbs. Daniel Alcazar (6-3) scored 4 team points.
190 lbs. Corbin Wallace (9-8) scored 7 team points. 215 lbs. Joseph Simo (1-2) scored 4 team points. 285 lbs. Dmarian Lopez (12-0) placed 2nd and scored 26 team points. Lopez had a first round bye and then had 3 quick pins in his matches.
Red Hawks take down Olathe Pirates 63-12
On last Thursday evening the Montrose Red Hawks welcomed the Olathe Pirates to the Fieldhouse and proceeded to batter the Pirates 63-12.
Red Hawk winners included:
Aadin Gonzales (106)
Ricky Olmos (113)
Kamron Alegria (126)
Austin Zimmer (138)
James Schaefer (144)
Trevan Anstine (150)
Quinn Brown (157)
Aaron Simpson (165)
Daniel Alcazar (175)
Corbin Wallace (190)
Dmarian Lopez (285)
Pirate winners included:
Dominic Ortiz (120)
Tanner Westermann (132)
The next action for the Red Hawk wrestling team will be Jan. 4 as they travel to Grand Junction to take on the Grand Junction Tigers. The first match is slated to begin at 6 p.m.
