The Montrose Red Hawks wrestling team journeyed to Grand Junction for the 2 day Grand Junction Central Warrior Classic last Friday and Saturday. A total of eighteen schools from Colorado and Utah participated in the event.

Uintah, Utah won the event going away. Their wrestlers amassed 263.5 points while host Grand Junction Central placed second with 169 points and Fruita-Monument and Meeker tied for third place, each earning 163 points.



